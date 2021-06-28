Stocks in news: NTPC, Orchid Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Vedanta, PNB Housing, Cadila and more

Sensex and Nifty opened higher in trade today. While Sensex rose 132 points to 53,058, Nifty gained 43 points to 15,903. On Friday, the 30-share Sensex jumped 226 points to end at a fresh lifetime high. Sensex closed 226.04 points or 0.43 % higher at 52,925.04. Nifty advanced 69.90 points or 0.44 % to 15,860.35.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

NTPC: State-owned power giant said it has set a taget to install 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032. NTPC has become India's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

PG Electroplast: The consumer durables maker and electronics manufacturing services provider has lined up an investment of Rs 100 crore for the ongoing fiscal year, of which the majority will be spent on setting up a new air-conditioner manufacturing plant at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

Sheela Foam: The maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, is looking at exports and import substitution as the next big opportunities for itself leveraging "on China becoming weaker on sentiments" in the global markets, according to company Managing Director Rahul Gautam.

InterGlobe Aviation: Shareholders of the firm, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore. The funds would be raised through the Qualified Institutional Placement route.

Vedanta Resources: Chairman Anil Agarwal said that the company will be institutionalised at any cost and will not go to his family. The company, he said, cannot be run on a defensive mode.

Ashok Leyland: The country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on Friday announced formation of a committee to provide appropriate oversight and guidance in the company's journey on organization-wide Environment Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, priorities, and leading ESG practices.

Cadila Healthcare: The Centre's covid working group chairman Dr NK Arora said Zydus Cadila vaccine for children of 12-18 age group is likely to be available by July end or in August.

Orchid Pharma: The company's promoter Dhanuka Laboratories has completed the offer for sale of 32,80,115 shares of face value Rs 10 apiece equalling an 8.04% stake in the pharma company.

PNB Housing: Shareholders of PNB Housing Finance have voted in favour of appointing Hardayal Prasad as managing director and CEO and several other independent and non- executive directors including one from private equity firm Carlyle.

Thyrocare: Online pharmacy PharmEasy's parent will purchase a 66.1% stake in diagnostic chain Thyrocare Technologies for Rs 4,546 crore, in a sign that Indians are increasingly using mobile apps for their healthcare needs.