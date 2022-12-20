Stocks in news: Just Dial, IRCTC, HDFC, Ipca Labs and more

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Monday led by heavy buying in banking, oil and FMCG shares after two sessions of losses. Sensex rose 468.38 points to end at 61,806.19. Nifty climbed 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 18,420.45. Mahindra & Mahindra (2.97%), Power Grid (2.58%), Bharti Airtel (2.31%), Bajaj Finserv (2%), HDFC (1.64%) and Hindustan Unilever (1.71%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC: The mortgage leader announced a 35 basis points increase in its retail prime lending rate which will be now 8.65 per cent. The revised rates would be effective from Tuesday. HDFC has cumulatively raised its lending rate by 225 bps since May.

IRCTC: Life Insurance Corporation of India has bought an additional 2.27 per cent stake in IRCTC between October 17 and December 16 this year via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in IRCTC rose to 7.278 per cent, from 5.005 per cent.

Ipca Laboratories: The company has bought an additional 6.53 per cent stake in Trophic Wellness (TWPL), which is in the business of manufacturing and marketing several SKUs of neutraceuticals under the brand name Nutricharge. With the above shares, the company now holds 58.88 per cent shareholding in TWPL.

Just Dial: Promoter Reliance Retail Ventures plans to sell 2% stake in the internet and retail firm through the open market December end in order to comply with regulatory requirements to meet the regulatory norms of maximum 75% of the holding. Reliance Retail held 66.40% stake as of September 30.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The civil construction firm announced that its company board is scheduled to meet on January 4 to consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each.

NBCC India: The construction firm has won contract for the construction of a new multi-storied quarter complex from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation. The company will construct 100 quarters by demolishing the existing 224 numbers quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar. The order value is Rs 69.3 crore.

Vikas Lifecare: The trading firm's material subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has received the technical advisory contract from Dornier Group GmbH. It will provide technical advisory for the optimisation of battery storage systems for distribution grid applications for Dornier Group's ongoing project in Mali, Africa.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and Company and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will sell up to one crore equity shares or 5.27 per cent stake through the offer for sale route at a floor price of Rs 270 per piece.

PTC India: The power trading player has inked an agreement with Bhutan's electricity utility firm Druk Green Power Corporation Limited to supply 600 MW power to the neighbouring country during the winter season.