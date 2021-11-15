Stocks in news: Nykaa, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Future Retail and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher amid mixed global cues. Indian market snapped three-day losing streak on Friday, backed by gains in IT and capital goods stocks.

Sensex ended 767 points higher at 60,686 and Nifty rose 229 points to 18,100. Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex gainer, rising 4.06 per cent, followed by HDFC, Infosys , Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Sunday reported over 95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.2 crore for July-September quarter as its expenses shot up. It had posted a profit of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 885.3 crore from Rs 603.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 48 per cent to Rs 28.8 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted 585 basis points to 3.3 per cent.

Future Retail: Independent directors at India's Future Retail have disclosed new documents in a letter to the country's antitrust watchdog aiming to bolster their case against Amazon.com Inc as they seek to revoke a 2019 deal between the two companies.

A 160-page stock exchange filing on Sunday showed the directors reviewed records related to the 2019 deal between a group unit, Future Coupons, and Amazon, and argued that disclosures by the U.S. company before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when it sought approval of the deal contradicted Amazon's own internal communications at the time.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) plans to drive in CNG trims across its product range as it remains bullish over long-term prospects of the segment amid increase in fuel prices and drop in diesel car sales, according to a senior company official.

The company, which sold around 1.62 lakh CNG cars last fiscal year, is also counting on the rapid expansion of CNG dispensing outlets across the country to bring in more CNG products.

Bullish on the expansion of the sales network, the automaker expects its CNG car sales to almost double this fiscal year over 2020-21.

Ipca Laboratories: Drug firm Ipca Laboratories reported a 6.30 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 250.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 267.07 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Grasim Industries Limited: The company reported a 41%Year-on-Year jump in its consolidated PAT (profit after tax) to Rs 1,359 crore for the July-September quarter of FY22. The flagship company of global conglomerate, Aditya Birla Group, had reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 966 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, Grasim's consolidated PAT is down 18 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

SpiceJet: Homegrown airline SpiceJet has cut down its net loss to Rs 561.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 729 crore in Q1 FY22, despite Covid-19 continuing to affect demand. The company's EBIDTAR profit stood at Rs 50.6 crore, which is around 149 per cent growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Coal India: State-owned giant Coal India reported Rs 2,932.7 crore profit during the July-September quarter, which is up 0.6 per cent as compared to Rs 2,952 crore net profit in Q2 FY21. Coal India's revenue for the said quarter zoomed 10.1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 23,291 crore vs Rs 21,153 crore during Q1 FY21.

Hindalco Industries Limited: The Aditya Birla Group metals flagship reported its highest ever net profit in Q2 FY22, surpassing all previous quarterly performances.

The company's consolidated PAT surged 783% to Rs 3,417 crore, a multifold rise of nearly nine times year-on-year (YoY).

Vodafone Idea: Telecom company Vodafone Idea, which has been rebranded as Vi, reported a net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore for the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 7,319.1 crore loss in the previous quarter.

The telco's revenue for the quarter was Rs 9,410 crore, an improvement of 2.8 per cent QoQ, aided by pick up in the economic activities and easing of lockdown curbs induced by a severe second wave of COVID-19.