Stocks in news: Nykaa, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Power, Raymond and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 51 points to 17,184. Sensex has gained 20.80% since the beginning of this year and risen 22.78% in one year. However, the ongoing correction and volatility in Indian equities has turned benchmark indices negative on a monthly basis.

While Sensex has lost 4.08% or 2,453 points, Nifty is down 4.25% or 762 points in the last one month. Indian market closed higher in the previous session, backed by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 619.92 points higher at 57,684.79 and Nifty surged 183.70 points to 17,166.90. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Power: Tata Power announced it has been awarded a project by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project, along with 120 MWh utility scale Battery Energy Storage System. The total contract value of the project is approximately Rs 945 crore, and it will be completed within 18 months, the Tata Sons subsidiary said.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 41 per cent fall in wholesales at 3,49,393 units in November. The company had sold 5,91,091 units in the same month of the previous year.

Coal India:The production of state-owned Coal India rose 4 per cent to 53.8 million tonnes in November compared to 51.7 million tonnes in the same month a year ago.

JMC Projects: The construction and engineering player has won two orders worth Rs 1,795 crore, including water supply projects worth Rs 1,085 crore. Apart from the water supply projects, the company has bagged an order for buildings and factories projects worth Rs 710 crore in the country.

Mahindra Logistics: The third-party logistics company Mahindra Logistics and Asia-Pacific logistics specialist LOGOS announced a long-term lease agreement to set up 1.4 million square feet (mmsf) warehouse facilities in Delhi-NCR, with one such facility already functional.

Nykaa: Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300, founder and Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker reported its total sales of 139,184 units in November 2021, down 9.2% year-on-year. The automaker had reported total sales at 153,223 units year-ago. The total domestic passenger vehicle sales came at 109,726 units versus 135,775 units year ago, while it reported total domestic sales at 117,791 units versus 144,219 units year ago.

Raymond Ltd: The diversified group said its board has cleared the listing of its subsidiary JK Files & Engineering Ltd (JKFEL), a company engaged in the business of auto parts. The initial public offering (IPO) will also comprise an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 800 crore, said the country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor clocked a fall of 50,016 units of two wheeler sales to reach 272,693 units in November 2021 against sales of 322,709 in November 2020. Two-wheelers registered sales of 257,863 units in November 2021 as against sales of 311,519 units in November 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales came at 175,940 units in November 2021 as against sales of 247,789 units in November 2020.

Bajaj Auto: Two-wheeler sales for November declined 23 per cent to 144,953 units from the 188,196 units sold last year during the same phase. The exports for the same category dipped just 2 per cent from 196,797 units last year to 193,520 vehicles being exported this year. Overall, Bajaj Auto witnessed a 12 per cent fall to 338,473 units during November 21 compared to 384,993 units sold last year.

PNB: The state-owned lender has cut interest rate on its savings account for balances below Rs 10 lakh to 2.80% per annum. The bank has also decreased the interest rates on savings account for balances above Rs 10 lakh to 2.85%. The bank has reduced the savings rate by 10 bps and 5 bps on accounts having less than Rs 10 lakh and more than Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

NTPC: The state owned power firm said Aravali Power Company has paid an amount of Rs 135 crore to the power giant as interim dividend for 2021-22. The total interim dividend paid to its promoters for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 900 crore which is the highest ever interim dividend paid by APCPL since inception.