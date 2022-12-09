Stocks in news: Paytm, HUL, Adani Enterprises, Lupin and more

Sensex managed to end higher on Thursday after four straight sessions of losses led by gains in select banking and auto counters amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 160 points to settle at 62,570.68. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 13 advanced while 17 declined. Nifty too advanced 48.85 points to end at 18,609.35, with 27 of its constituents closing in the red.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Hindustan Unilever: The company has inked agreement to buy 19.8% shareholding of Nutritionalab. This is a strategic investment by the company to enter the health and wellbeing category. The transaction cost is Rs 70 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company has acquired 100% stake in Alluvial Mineral Resources, from Adani Infra (India). Alluvial Mineral Resources is engaged in mining of minerals and ores and other allied activities.

Lupin: The pharma firm has appointed Spiro Gavaris as President of US generics business. He most recently served as President of specialty generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the president of US injectables at Hikma.

Max Financial Services: The company has completed acquisition of balance 5.17% stake in Max Life Insurance Company, from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Japan. After this transaction, its shareholding in Max Life has been raised to 87%.

Jyoti: The company has won an order for Khalwa micro irrigation project from Navayuga Engineering Company. The order worth Rs 21.25 crore includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing & supply of large capacity vertical pumps and HT motors for Water Resource Department (WRD).

RateGain Travel Technologies: Subsidiary RateGain Technologies, UK has incorporated RateGain Technologies LLC in Sharjah, UAE. The objectives of incorporation of company in UAE include data processing services, software as a service, marketing technology services, and distribution as a service.

Sun Pharmaceutical: The drug major in its clarification note after import alert for Halol facility says it is not revising the revenue guidance for current financial year and also there will be no impact on specialty revenues. US supplies from Halol contributed approximately 3 percent of consolidated revenues for FY22.

InterGlobe Aviation: Air carrier IndiGo said it will operate 168 weekly flights to eight domestic destinations from the New Goa International Airport. The second international airport in the state will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11. The airport will commence commercial operations from January 5 next year.

Paytm: The digital financial services firm said its board will meet on December 13 to consider a proposal for share buyback considering the company's liquidity position which may be beneficial for its shareholders. Paytm has a liquidity of Rs 9,182 crore, as per its last earnings report.

Ashok Leyland: The Hinduja group flagship firm said it has appointed Shenu Agarwal as MD and CEO of the company with immediate effect. Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company towards achieving its vision to be among the top ten commercial vehicle players globally.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The business process management firm said it will acquire 100 per cent stake in TekLink International for about Rs 483 crore. It also said it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire uKnowva, a digital Human Resources Management System product business, from Convergence IT Services.

Kalyan Jewellers India: The jewellery player said it was planning to expand its retail footprint by over 30 per cent in the next calendar year by adding 52 showrooms. The expansion will mainly focus on the non-South region, which currently contributes 35 per cent to the India business.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The civil construction player won a construction order worth Rs 55.39 crore. The contract awarded by Reimagining Higher Education Foundation (RHEF), Plaksha University in Punjab pertains to the construction of one of its hostels. The order awarded has to be completed in 15 months.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The utilty player's board has cleared a proposal to raise Rs 99 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). A total of 990 NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each will be issued under the fundraising plan.