Stocks in news: Paytm, Wipro, Nykaa, Global Health and more

The Indian equity market ended higher on Wednesday with Sensex ending at its fresh life-time high led by buying in banking counters. Sensex closed 107.73 points higher at 61,980.72. During the day, the 30-stock index hit its 52-week high of 62,052.57, rising 179.58 points. Nifty ended marginally higher by 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,409.65.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Paytm: Japanese SoftBank Group is likely to sell 29 million shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications shares, or 4.5% stake, worth about $200 million through a block deal on Thursday, according to a term sheet issued by BofA Securities. The price range has been set at Rs 555-601 per share, a 7.7% discount to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 601.45.

Wipro: The IT services major inked an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council (EWC). Wipro’s EWC is the first to be established by an India-headquartered company.

Page Industries: The apparel manufacturer will invest Rs 290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana. The new units will provide a total employment to 7,000 local youngsters. It will manufacture garments which include sportswear and athleisure wear.

Nykaa: Lighthouse India Fund III on Wednesday sold three crore FSN E Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) worth Rs 525.39 crore in a bulk deal, BSE data showed. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece. The same fund had sold 96,89,240 Nykaa shares on November 10 at an average price of Rs 171.75 per share. Nykaa stock fell 4.69 per cent to close at Rs 183.05 on NSE. It settled at Rs 184.50 on BSE, down 3.91 per cent.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drug maker has received Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for unit XI, an API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility at Pydibhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The unit was inspected by USFDA during July 25 - August 2 and issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.

Timken India: The bearings company will set up new manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat to manufacture spherical roller bearings and cylindrical roller bearings and components thereof. It already has manufacturing plant at Bharuch, wherein primarily tapered roller bearings and its components are manufactured.

Global Health: Nomura India Investment Fund bought 15 lakh shares in the hospitals chain operator at an average price of Rs 414.57 per share. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired 36.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 401 per share.

Ircon International: The railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for construction of balance work of Bahuti canal project worth Rs 392.52 crore on turnkey basis including completion of earth work of main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities.

Hindustan Zinc: The board of the metal player cleared second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 per share, 775 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for FY23 amounting to Rs 6,549.24 crore.

