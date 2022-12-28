Stocks in news: Punjab & Sind Bank, Welspun Enterprises, Capri Global, MOIL and more

Indian equity market ended higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, following a firm trend in the global markets. Extending its previous day's rally, Sensex jumped 361.01 points to close at 60,927.43. During the day, it rallied 420.26 points to 60,986.68. Nifty climbed 117.70 points or 0.65 per cent to end at 18,132.30.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender’s board will meet on Friday to consider and approve raising Rs 250 crore through equity and debt instruments. As on September 30, the public sector lender’s capital adequacy ratio was 15.68%.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): The company has announced setting up a wholly owned subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange Private Ltd (ICX), to explore business opportunity in the voluntary carbon market.

MOIL: The government has appointed Ajit Kumar Saxena as chairman and managing director of the mining company till 2025. Currently, Usha Singh is holding the position as an additional charge.

IndoStar Capital Finance: The company has appointed Vinod Kumar Panicker as chief financial officer effective Monday. Prior to joining the company, Panicker was the CFO of Muthoot Capital Services for 9 years.

Sikko Industries: Shares of the company will trade ex-dividend for its interim dividend of Rs 0.15 per share. The stock closed higher by over 2% at Rs 104.85 per share on Tuesday.

Advait Infratech: Shares of the company will trade ex-bonus. The company has received in-principle approval from the BSE for the proposed allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Welspun Enterprises: The company’s board will meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for share buyback and announce dividend, if any.

Alexander Stamps and Coins: The board of the company will convene a meeting to discuss fundraising through preferential issue of shares.

Unistar Multimedia: The company’s board will meet to discuss and approve the acquisition of Du Point Loyalty Distribution Private Limited, either through cash or stock deal.

K&R Rail Engineering: The company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider a proposal of raising funds through issue of equity or convertible warrants on a preferential basis.

Family Care Hospitals: The healthcare provider will conduct board meeting to discuss fundraising through preferential issue of shares.

Capri Global: The company’s board will meet to consider, discuss and decide the quantum and pricing of rights issue of shares.

Indo Asia Finance: The company’s board will consider the proposal to change the name of the company.

Ruchi Infrastructure: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 31 to consider a proposal for raising funds.