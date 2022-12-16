Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Wipro, Nykaa, Max India and more

Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed over 1 per cent lower each on Thursday, in line with weak global markets following the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and its hawkish stance. Sensex tanked 878.88 points to end at 61,799.03. During the day, it crashed 962.3 points or 1.53 per cent to 61,715.61.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries: The FMCG arm and subsidiary of the country's leading conglomerate's arm Reliance Retail on announced the launch of its consumer packaged goods brand 'Independence' in Gujarat, with plans for national rollout as part of its ambition in the FMCG segment. The brand has been launched by Reliance Consumer Products.

Wipro: The IT major said has inked a multi-year digital transformation partnership with fintech firm Finastra for corporate banks in the Middle East. The multi-year engagement will make Wipro the exclusive implementation and go-to-market partner to deploy Finastra's trade finance solutions in the region.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state run oil marketing firm will raise Rs 10,000 crore in debt from domestic or overseas market to fund its oil refining and fuel marketing operations.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Kravis Investment Partners II offloaded 3.67 crore shares of e-commerce beauty company Nykaa in five tranches at a price of Rs 171 apiece for a Rs 629.06 crore through open market transactions as per data from the BSE.

Also Read: Stocks in news: SBI, Tata Motors, IRCTC, Wipro and more

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation: The firm announced a corporate restructuring plan under which it will demerge its mining chemicals and fertilisers businesses. The board of Smartchem Technologies, its wholly owned subsidiary, in a meeting approved a corporate restructuring plan.

Max Healthcare Institute: The healthcare chain’s board has approved infusing of up to Rs 300 crore to its wholly owned arm Max Hospitals and Allied Services to partly finance the cost of Phase-I expansion of bed capacity at Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Sapphire Foods India: Two entities- Sapphire Foods Mauritius and WWD Ruby- cumulatively sold 10.7 per cent stake or 68.25 lakh shares of the omnichannel restaurant operator in multiple tranches at an average price of Rs 1,347 worth Rs 919.27 crore through open market transactions.

Petronet LNG: India's largest liquefied natural gas importer will set up a floating LNG receipt facility at Gopalpur port in Odisha at Rs 2,306 crore. The company has inked an agreement with Gopalpur Ports for the facility that will have a capacity of about 4 million tonnes per annum.

Kesoram Industries: The BK Birla group company said it has raised Rs 90 crore by allotting ninety lakh non-convertible preference shares to a promoter shareholder. The fund will help ease the liquidity condition of the cement maker.

Max India: Ace investor Porinju Veliyath bought 2.3 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares bought at an average price of Rs 100.31 per share.

Gammon India: The board of the civil construction firm has cleared the extension of the tenure of the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ajit Balubhai Desai till March 31 next year. Prior to the board's approval, Desai's term as CEO was to end on December 16.