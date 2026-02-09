Stocks in news: RIL, Tata Steel, IREDA, Kalyan Jewellers, BEML and more 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of 2026. Sensex rose 266.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 83,580.40, while the Nifty gained 50.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 25,693.70.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, has bought a majority stake in Australia’s popular “better-for-you” beverage company, Goodness Group Global (GGG).

Under the Strategic Partnership, RCPL will help promote Goodness Group’s flagship healthy beverages brands like Nexba and PACE - a hydration brand co-created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, across newer markets including India.

State Bank of India (SBI)

The lender reported a 24% year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 21,028.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from Rs 16,891.44 crore a year earlier, as per an exchange filing released on Saturday.

Tata Steel

The company reported a 723% year-on-year surge in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, with profit rising to Rs 2,688.70 crore from Rs 326.64 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Kalyan Jewellers

The jewellery retailer reported a 90% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit, which rose to Rs 416.30 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 218.82 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Ipca Laboratories

The pharma major's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Tarapur (Palghar, Maharashtra) has received the Establishment Inspection Report, which classifies the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). This implies that the facility is in a minimally acceptable state of compliance with current good manufacturing practices (CGMP).

The US FDA inspected this manufacturing facility from December 1 and December 5 last year.

PFC, REC

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has acquired 52.63 percent of the government’s shareholding in REC. Subsequently, PFC and REC are now operating as holding and subsidiary companies.

BEML

The company's Board has approved an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore for a greenfield rail manufacturing facility, 'BRAHMA', at Umariya in Madhya Pradesh. The project is likely to be completed in a phased manner over five years.

IREDA

The company's board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 2,994 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.

Force Motors

The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding to buy 100 percent equity shares in Veera Tanneries for Rs 175 crore, subject to the deduction of applicable taxes.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank said it had not submitted a financial bid as part of the disinvestment process relating to IDBI Bank Ltd, according to a stock exchange filing.

Tata Chemicals

The company will invest Rs 515 crore to set up a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu as part of its capacity expansion and supply-chain strengthening strategy. The facility will make iodised vacuum salt dried (IVSD) and will have an installed capacity of 210 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA).

Bosch India: the company’s net profit for the quarter increased 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 532 crore, up from Rs 458 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Atul Auto

The company reported a 98% year-on-year increase in net profit, which rose to Rs 15 crore for Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 8 crore in the same period last year.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company reported a 9.75% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 101 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

Biocon

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the company’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from Stable to Positive, while affirming the rating at ‘BB-’. Fitch also affirmed the ‘BB’ rating on the company’s $800 million secured notes issued by its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics Global Plc.

The ratings agency said the positive outlook reflects its expectations of a sustained reduction in Biocon’s financial leverage after the reduction of liabilities using proceeds from a recent equity issue.

JK Tyre & Industries

The company's net profit increased nearly fourfold to Rs 207 crore, up from Rs 52.6 crore the previous year. Revenue increased 15% year on year to Rs 4,223 crore, compared to Rs 3,673 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shree Cement

The cement major reported a 38 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit for the December quarter, aided by premiumisation and operational efficiencies, despite muted volume and revenue growth. The cement maker posted a net profit of Rs 268 crore, while revenue from operations increased 5 per cent to Rs 4,800.5 crore.



