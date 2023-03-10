Stocks in news: RIL, Wipro, Ajanta Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Thursday, halting a three-session winning streak. The domestic indices were dragged by automobile, consumer, technology, banks, financials and energy stocks. Sensex dived 542 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 59,806and Nifty slipped 165 points or 0.93 per cent to 17,590. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a weak note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.55 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.54 per cent. Fear gauge India VIX rose 2.20 per cent to 12.73.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Gokaldas Exports

Promoter group entity Clear Wealth Consultancy Services LLP has offloaded nearly 10% stake in Gokaldas Exports Ltd through the open market today for Rs 235 crore.

Ajanta Pharma

Shares of Ajanta Pharma Ltd will be in focus as the company's board will consider a proposal to buy back shares.

Hindustan Aeronautics

The board of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd board will meet today to consider and approve interim dividend.

REC

The board of REC has cleared fundraising of up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore under different debt instruments for financial year 2023-24. The amount will be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions.

Wipro

The IT major announced that it has been selected by Menzies Aviation, the world’s largest aviation services company, to transform its air cargo management services.

Reliance Industries

RIL arm Reliance Polyester completed the acquisition of the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters and Shubhlaxmi Polytex.

Dredging Corporation

The Southern Naval Command Kochi awarded annual maintenance dredging of Naval channel at Ernakulam Dredging Contract to Dredging corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 64 crore.

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech Ltd has been declared the lowest bidder for two highway projects of NHAI with an aggregate bid project cost of Rs 2,004 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final nod of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin tablets.

Poonawalla Fincorp

Chamria Family may exit Poonawalla Fincorp through a block deal of Rs 300 crore. The Chamria family will sell its 1.39% stake, said reports.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a "small exposure" to the embattled Adani Group which has been made in line with its credit philosophy, a senior official has said.

Home First Fin

American venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners has exited Home First Finance Company through sale of its entire 7.75% stake in the company in the open market.

