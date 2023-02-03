Stocks in news: SBI, Adani Group, ITC, Dabur, Berger Paints and more

Domestic equity continued to remain volatile as benchmark equity indices settled mixed on Thursday. For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex gained 224.16 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 59,708.08. However, Nifty50 Index settled flat as it shed 5.9 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 17,610.40. BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled marginally higher, while India VIX dropped sharply over 6 per cent to 15.73-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Group stocks: The shares will be in focus since they have been falling for the last six days. Most of the group firm traded in red in the previous session.

Adani Enterprises: S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove Adani Enterprises from widely used sustainability indices with effect from February 7.

Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements: Two Adani Group stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, February 3, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These stocks have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

SBI: The state-owned lender is set to report earnings for the third quarter with net profit expected to climb by a huge 60-70%, compared with the last year period. Net interest income (NII) too is likely to grow in healthy double digits.

ITC: The firm is expected to report double-digit growth in both cigarette and FMCG businesses for the quarter. The hotels business is likely to put up a good show on the back of strong improvement in occupancy levels.

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products on reported a 25.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 364.43 crore for the December 2022 quarter against a net profit of Rs 290.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Dabur: The firm reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 476 crore. Revenue from operations grew by a moderate 3.4% to Rs 3,043 crore.

Berger Paints: The firm reported a 20% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 201 crore. Revenue rose 5.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,693.59 crore in the quarter.

APL Apollo Tubes: The company reported a third quarter profit of Rs 54 crore for the quarter ended December, while revenue dropped marginally to Rs 489 crore during the same period.

GMM Pfaudler: The firm reported a revenue growth of 23% and EBITDA growth of 44% for the three months ended December. The company's profit came in at Rs 40 crore during the December quarter.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Shares of the domestic brokerage will trade ex-dividend today as the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share.

Karnataka Bank: Net profit more than doubled during the December quarter to Rs 300 crore compared to Rs 146 crore in the same quarter last year.



