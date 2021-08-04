Stocks in news: SBI, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, DRL and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 75 points or 0.47 per cent to 16,240.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices closed at their life-time highs, powered by a rally in banking, auto and IT stocks. Sensex logged its biggest gain in two months and ended 872 points higher at 53,823. Nifty climbed 245 points to 16,130.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel has recorded Rs 283.5 crore profit during the April-June quarter. This is slightly positive news for the telco that reported a loss of Rs 15,191 crore during Q1 FY22. The telecom operator had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore during the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Adani Enterprises: Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), a flagship company of the Adani group, today reported an 8-time rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 271 crore for the April-June quarter.

The company's standalone profit for the quarter stood at Rs 265.6 crore in Q1 FY22 vs a loss of Rs 65.67 crore in Q1 FY21. The total income grew 131 per cent to Rs 12,731 crore due to rise in solar manufacturing, mining services business and IRM segment volumes, AEL said in a stock exchange filing.

Natco Pharma: The company announced that it has transferred the Lenalidomide Capsules ANDA to Arrow International Limited as per an earlier agreement between the parties. This transfer of the ANDA to Arrow does not materially change any of the terms of the agreement

between the parties.

Tata Consumer Products: The company reported a 42 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 200 crore for April-June quarter. However, the fall in net profit was lower at 27 per cent adjusted for exceptional items.

The Tata Group company had an exceptional loss of Rs 3.92 crore in June quarter this year as against a gain of Rs 63.31 crore in the year-ago quarter.

SBI: The country’s largest state-owned bank will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2021.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited: The company reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78 crore for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Net profit stood at Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company announced the re-launch of over-the-counter {OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Aleve, in the U.S. market, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).