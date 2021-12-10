Stocks in news: Star Health, One97 Communications, HFCL, Deepak Fertilisers and more

Indian market was trading lower in morning session today. While Sensex fell 162 points to 58,644, Nifty lost 35 points to 17,480. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed insurance company will make its market debut today. The IPO was open for subscription between November 30-December 2.

One97 Communications: Paytm Payments Bank received the scheduled bank status from the Reserve Bank of India. The bank has been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the approval will help it to introduce more financial services and products.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: Smartchem Technologies, a fully owned subsidiary of the company, said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for its Rs 2,200-crore technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) complex at the Gopalpur industrial park.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender has raised interest rates on deposits across various tenures. For a citizen up to 60 years, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.6 per cent for deposits for tenures of 19 months, one day to 24 months. For 12 months tenure, the interest rate has been raised to 6.5 per cent.

InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet: Airline stocks will be in focus as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services till January 31, 2022.

Weizmann: The company has cleared the proposal to buy back up to 14,12,515 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 60 per share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process.

HFCL: The firm has raised Rs 600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 68.75 per share via its qualified institutional placement issue.

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank has appointed Ramshankar R as the Chief Financial Officer.