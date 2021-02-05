Stocks in news: Stove Kraft, FDC, Bharat Electronics, Trent, Biocon, Adani Transmission

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Mahindra & Mahindra, Pfizer, Punjab National Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Aditya Birla Capital, Ashoka Buildcon, Britannia, Cadila Healthcare among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex above 51,000, Nifty hits 15,000 ahead of RBI MPC outcome

Stove Kraft: The company will list equity shares on February 5.

Bharat Electronics: The company entered into offset contract with Russian company JSC Rosoboronexport.

FDC: The company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter came in at Rs 75.25 crore, as against Rs 74.15 crore a year ago.

Container Corporation: The company's net profit in the December quarter rose sharply to Rs 240 crore from Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period. Company's revenue rose to Rs 1,766.9 crore from Rs 1,544.7 crore YoY.

PSP Projects: The company received additional work order worth Rs 236 crore for an institutional project at Gujarat, and ranked L1 bidder for projects worth Rs 420.89 crore medical colleges construction in UP.

Trent: The company reported a net profit of Rs. 79.66 crore for the quarter ended December 31, as against Rs. 55.74 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue fell to Rs 853.6 crore from Rs 988.3 crore YoY.

Adani Transmission: The company reported a nearly 128 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 464 crore for the quarter ended December 31. Its total income declined to Rs 2,597 crore from Rs 2,777.5 crore YoY.

Biocon: Biocon's subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, signed a pact with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to expand access to cancer biosimilars in over 30 countries in Africa and Asia as a part of the Cancer Access Partnership.

Vedanta: The board approved expansion of Lanjigarh alumina refinery from 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA at a cost of Rs 3,779 crore.

Q3 earnings today: Mahindra & Mahindra, Pfizer, Punjab National Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Aditya Birla Capital, Ashoka Buildcon, Britannia, Cadila Healthcare, Equitas Holdings, Fortis Healthcare, GlaxoSmithkline Pharma, Gujarat Gas and Jubilant Life Sciences among others will be reporting their financial results for the October-December period on Friday.