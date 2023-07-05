Stocks in news: Suzlon Energy, Lemon Tree, Indian Oil, RBL Bank and more

Benchmark indices closed at record highs on Tuesday. Sensex zoomed 274 pts to 65,479 and Nifty added 66.45 pts to 19,389 in the last session.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

LTIMindtree

IT company LTIMindtree will replace HDFC in Nifty following the merger of the mortgage lender with HDFC Bank.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma has been included to several Nifty indices including Nifty500, Nifty Midcap150, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty200.

Indian Oil

A Board meeting of the company is scheduled on July 7 to consider raising of capital through rights issue of equity shares to meet the capital expenditure plan for its various projects.

RBL Bank

The lender’s retail advances rose 32% YoY while wholesale advances grew 8% YoY for the quarter ended June 2023. The mix of retail: wholesale advances were approximately at 56:44



BHEL

The PSU has extended its gas turbines technology agreement with General Electric Technology GmbH Switzerland.

Lemon Tree

The hotel chain has inked a license agreement for a 48 room property in Rajasthan. The hotel is expected to be operational by Q4 FY2024.

Suzlon Energy

The Board of Suzlon Energy consider a proposal to raise capital on July 7.

