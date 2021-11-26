Stocks in news: Tarsons Products, TCS, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and more

Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty quoted 223 points lower at 17,379 at 9:00 am amid mixed global cues. Indian market closed higher, backed by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 454.10 points higher at 58,795 and Nifty rose 121 points to 17,536. Reliance Industries was the top Sensex gainer, soaring over 6 per cent, followed by ITC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to augment its long-term capital.

Bharti Airtel: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharti Airtel's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The outlook on the IDR is negative, Fitch Ratings said.

Tarsons Products: Shares of Life sciences firm Tarsons Products are likely to make a strong market debut today. The stock is likely to list at a premium of 27% compared to the IPO issue price of Rs 662. The grey market premium (GMP) of Tarsons Products is hovering around Rs 180 level.

TCS: Software firm TCS has won a multi-year deal from metal and mining company South32. Without sharing the deal size, the Tata group company said the deal involves streamlining and enhancing South32's IT operating model for greater resilience and agility.

Piramal Enterprises: Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL) has joined hands with API Holdings to provide financing solutions to customers. It has allocated Rs 100 crore for disbursement by the end of this fiscal. Piramal Capital, the wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, has forged a strategic partnership with API Holdings through its digital platform Retailio.

JSW Energy: The company's board has approved reorganisation of green (renewable) and grey (thermal) businesses. As a result of this re-organisation, all the existing and upcoming renewable energy businesses will be housed under 'JSW Energy Neo Limited', a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, JSW Energy said.