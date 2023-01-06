Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, IDBI Bank, Precision Wires and more

Benchmark indices closed lower for the second straight session on Thursday, led by a fall in banking and finance counters and continuous foreign fund outflows. Sensex ended 304.18 points lower at 60,353.27 after the index failed to hold on to initial gains. During the day, the 30-stock Sensex fell 607.61 points or 1 per cent to 60,049.84. Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,992.15.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Godrej Agrovet: The company will set up an edible oil processing plant in Khammam district in Telangana, at an investment of Rs 250 crore. The facility to process palm oil will have a capacity of 30 tonnes per hour expandable to 60 TPH. This would be the single largest private investment in the Khammam district.

Bajaj Finserv: The company's subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd's gross direct premium underwritten stood at Rs 1,209 crore in December. For the nine months ended December, the gross direct premium underwritten was at Rs 11,609 crore.

IDBI Bank: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed to reclassify the government’s stake in the bank as “public” after the strategic disinvestment. The consent has been given on the condition that the government’s voting rights in the lender should not exceed 15% of the total voting rights of the bank.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The bank's gross advances rose 27% YoY to Rs 24,923 crore on December. The total deposits rose 31% YoY to Rs 23,393 crore. Disbursements jumped 68% higher on year to Rs 4,797 crore as on December 31.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company's joint venture with ISC Projects has received an order worth Rs 166 crore for design, supply, installation, and commissioning of ballastless track for phase - I of Surat Metro Rail Project.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover's sales in the UK fell 12.5% YoY in December to 3,501 units. Sales of Jaguar dropped 32% to 909 units, while those of Land Rover clocked a marginal fall to 2,592 units.

Indowind Energy: The company’s board will meet to consider and approve earnings for the quarter and the nine months ended December.

Indus Finance: The board of directors will meet to consider and approve earnings for the quarter and the nine months ended December.

Precision Wires India: The board of directors consider a proposal to raise funds through issue of equity shares.

RPP Infraprojects: The company’s board will meet today to consider and approve raising funds through issue of one or more instruments, including equity shares.