Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Britannia Industries, HPCL, LIC Housing Finance and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as the SGX Nifty was trading at 15,884.20, up 99 points at around 8:30 am.

On Friday, benchmark indices closed lower as investors booked profit in metal stocks amid negative global cues. Sensex ended 66 points lower at 52,586 and Nifty fell 15 points to 15,763. During the week, Sensex lost 0.73% or 389 points and Nifty fell 0.59% or 93 points.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors: The company's total domestic sales increased by 92 per cent to 51,981 units in July as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 27,024 units in July 2020.

Britannia Industries: Home-grown food company Britannia Industries on Friday reported a 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 543 crore for the April-June period of previous fiscal.

Steel stocks: India's crude steel production rose by 21.4 per cent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association. The crude steel output was 6.9 MT steel in the same month a year ago.

HPCL: State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd has signed agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd for setting up of EV charging points in metro cities across India.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The company reported 79 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 12 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on account of provisions for restructured accounts. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 58 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd: The company is still awaiting for clearances from the stock exchanges before it could go ahead with the Rs 2,334 crore preferential issue to its parent Life Insurance Corporation even though capital market regulator SEBI had not raised any query and the mortgage lender denied approaching the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in this regard, LIC HFL sources said.