Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's, Nazara Technologies, RVNL and more

Sensex added 37.08 points or 0.06 per cent to 60,978.75, whereas NSE's Nifty50 Index settled almost unchanged at 18,118.30 on Tuesday. BSE midcap and smallcap indices dropped about half a per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX spiked marginally to 13.65-level. Bajaj Auto and Britannia Industries gained 2 per cent each. HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC and IndusInd Bank were up by a per cent by end of the session.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors: On a standalone basis, Kotak Institutional Equities sees Tata Motors' losses narrowing to Rs 26.50 crore in the December quarter from Rs 215.70 crore loss in September and Rs 610 crore loss in the year-ago quarter. Revenue is seen rising 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 14,544 crore compared with Rs 12,352.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bajaj Auto: A drop in volumes both in the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments and increased spend on promotions are likely to mar performance sequentially in the quarter ended December. Revenue is likely fall 2% on year and 13% sequentially to Rs 8,852 crore. Net profit is likely to rise 11.3% on year to Rs 1,351 crore, but fall 12% sequentially.

Cipla: The board will consider and approve the earnings for the quarter and nine months ended December today. Net profit is expected to grow in double digits led by strong sales.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company's board will consider and approve the earnings for the quarter and nine months ended December today. The drugmaker is expected to report a strong double digit growth in both revenue and profit due to improved sales across regions and market share gains in some products in the US.

Nazara Technologies: Consolidated net profit rose sharply by 76% YoY to Rs 18 crore in the quarter ended December. Revenue increased more than 69% to Rs 315 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has won an order worth Rs 38.4 crore from Southern Railway.

Triveni Engineering: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 130 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed to Rs 1,660 crore from 1,240 crore a year ago. The board had cleared Rs 90 crore capital investment for the sugar business and Rs 100 crore for the power transmission business.

Pidilite Industries: Consolidated net profit for the December quarter slipped over 15% on year to Rs 304.2 crore. Revenue climbed 5.2% to Rs 2997.6 crore.

United Spirits: The company's net profit slumped over 64% on year to Rs 110.5 crore in the December quarter. Revenue, net of excise duty, fell 3.4% to Rs 2781 crore.

Easy Trip Planners: The company has bought 55% stake in cheQin, a hotel booking marketplace. The deal will enable the company to strengthen its hotel booking channels.

Macrotech Developers: The company's consolidated net profit rose 42% on year to Rs 404.5 crore, even as revenue fell 14% to Rs 1,774 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has imposed a fine of Rs 26 crore on charges of diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 3,420 crore from its subsidiaries.



