Stocks in news: Tata Motors, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, TCS and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 16 lower at 17,997 level amid mixed global cues.

Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday after three straight sessions of losses amid positive global cues. Sensex reclaimed the 60,000 level, led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS.

Sensex closed 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent higher at 60,138.46. Nifty rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,929.65. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, soaring up to 7.75 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company is expanding its partnership with Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom), a leading telecommunications provider in Malaysia, to transform the latter's core business support systems (BSS) using TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX hosted on Microsoft Azure.

With the new core platforms transformation project, TCS will enable Celcom to further enhance its digital and platform positioning through advanced digital capabilities like AI/ML-driven business simulations, an enterprise product catalogue, and partner ecosystem enablement.

Adani Transmission Ltd: The company said it has signed a share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd to acquire its entire stake in MP Power Transmission Package-II Limited (MPPTPL) in a cash transaction. However, the company didn't disclose the acquisition cost.

MPPTPL consists of more than 1,000 circuit km of transmission lines and air-insulated substations of various voltage levels in 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Tata Motors: The Tata group company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,441.57 crore during July-September quarter as against a net loss of Rs 314.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.



The company's net revenue rose 14.7 per cent to Rs 61,379 crore during the quarter.



Net revenue from Jaguar Land Rover also declined 11.1 per cent as its wholesales to dealers fell 12.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 64,032 vehicles, while retail sales declined 18.4 per cent, reflecting the semiconductor shortage and lower retailer inventories, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp: The company sold 5.48 lakh units in October 2021 against 8.07 lakh units sold in October 2020.

Housing Development Finance Corporation: HDFC reported a 32 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for July-September quarter at Rs 3,780 crore.



Revenue from operations rose 4.2 per cent to Rs 12,216 crore during the quarter. HDFC said its net interest income during the first half of the financial year rose 17 per cent to Rs 8,255 crore.



On asset front, the gross non-performing loans stood at Rs 10,341 crore at the end of September quarter, equivalent to 2 per cent of the loan portfolio.

Bharti Airtel: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021 today.