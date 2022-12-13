Stocks in news: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Macrotech Developers, KEC International and more

Sensex closed lower on Monday while the Nifty settled flat amid a weak trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows. Sensex fell 51.10 points or 0.08 per cent to end at 62,130.57. During the day, the 30-stock index tumbled 505.52 points or 0.81 per cent to 61,676.15. Nifty ended at 18,497.15, marginally higher by 0.55 points.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors: The auto major said it would explore the possibility of partial divestment of its holding in subsidiary Tata Technologies Ltd through an initial public offering route. Tata Motors said the IPO Committee of the company has accorded its in-principle approval for such a step.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender has raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth. The bonds are redeemable at the end of 7 years. There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds.

Macrotech Developers: Promoters of the realty firm have raised Rs 3,547 crore through sale of 7.2 per cent stake in the company to institutional investors including ADIA -- a move aimed at achieving minimum public shareholding norm of 25 per cent.

KEC International: The infra EPC major has won orders worth Rs 1,349 crore across its various businesses. The transmission & distribution business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East and Americas, while the business has bagged orders for building a data centre and other segments.

V-Guard Industries: The Kochi-based consumer electrical and electronics company has inked definitive agreements for buyiing 100 percent stake in Sunflame Enterprises (SEPL) for Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023.

MTAR Technologies: The aerospace and defence player said it has inked a pact with with IN-SPACe India for design and development of a two-stage to low-earth orbit all-liquid small satellite launch vehicle.

GR Infraprojects: The highway company has entered into share purchase agreement with Lokesh Builders for transfer of entire shares being held by the company in its subsidiary GR Highways Investment Manager for a sum of Rs 15 crore. After the transfer, GHIMPL would cease to be subsidiary of the company.

Godrej Agrovet: The animal feed has sold 3.92 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71.36 crore in two separate deals. The company has sold 0.65 acres to Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company for Rs 11.83 crore. In another deal, it has sold 3.27 acres to Minerva Veritas Data Centre for Rs 59.53 crore.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company: The oil production and exploration firm has resumed crude oil production from a well in its Mumbai offshore B-80 field after plugging a leak. Well D-1 on B-80 field was shutdown down due to a leak in a production control line.

RSWM: The textile products player will launch its rights issue on December 23 and the same will close on January 6. The rights issue price is at Rs 100 per share, and the rights entitlement ratio is one rights equity share for every one equity share held by eligible equity shareholders, as on the record date.

3i Infotech: The IT services company has incorporated another wholly owned subsidiary NuRe FutureTech in India. With the incorporation of new company, the company will engage into business of cognitive computing related software products.