Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Star Health, Coal India, Hindalco and more

The Indian equity market closed higher on Monday with the Sensex reclaiming the 61,000-mark, led by strong buying in auto, energy and metal stocks amid a strong trend in global equities. Sensex gained 234 points to end at 61,185 and Nifty climbed 85 points to 18,202. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in green.

Top Sensex gainers were State Bank of India, jumping 3.44 per cent, followed by Tata Steel (1.81 per cent), UltraTech Cement (1.16 per cent), ICICI Bank (1.26 per cent) , M&M (1.14 per cent) and Maruti Suzuki (1.02 percent).

Asian Paints (2.37 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (1.35 per cent), Sun Pharma (1.13 per cent), Titan (0.95 per cent) and Kotak Bank (0.93 per cent) were among the top Sensex losers.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Tata Motors, Pidilite, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Godrej Properties, Deepak Nitrite, 3M India, General Insurance Company and Bayer Cropscience will be in focus ahead of their September FY23 quarter earnings on November 9.

Coal India: The state-owned coal miner reported a 106 per cent rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 6,043.99 crore in the September quarter of FY23 on higher revenue from operations. The PSU had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 2,932.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindalco: Novelis Inc, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group reported a 23 per cent fall in net income to $183 million for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net income of $237 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG firm reported a decline of 25.06 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 358.86 crore in Q2 against a net profit of Rs 478.89 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

One97 Communications: The digital financial services firm, which owns Paytm brand, reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 593.9 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 481 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PB Fintech: The Policybazaar parent reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186.63 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 against a loss of Rs 204.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Dr Lal Path Labs: The diagnostic services provider’s consolidated profit after tax fell 24.8 per cent to Rs 72.4 crore in the second quarter ended September against a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 96.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Ceat: The tyre maker’s net profit declined 86 per cent to Rs 6 crore in Q2 due to higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

MRF: The tyre maker’s consolidated net profit fell 32 per cent to Rs 130 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of higher expenses. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Also Read: TechM to go ex-dividend; Balrampur Chini to consider share buyback & more

Also Read: SGX Nifty gains 44 pts: Tata Motors Q2 results, two new IPOs, TechM dividend & more