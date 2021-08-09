Stocks in news: Tata Power, Bank of Baroda, SAIL, Rolex Rings and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 22.50 points to 16,246, amid muted global markets.

On Friday, the benchmark indices ended lower after four consecutive sessions as investors booked profit in metal and consumer durables shares, amid weak global cues. Sensex ended 215 points lower at 54,277 and Nifty fell 56 points to 16,238.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Power: The company's consolidated net profit jumped nearly 74 per cent to Rs 465.69 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021 compared to Rs 268.10 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during April-June 2021 increased to Rs 10,145.89 crore from Rs 6,540.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned lender posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,208 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. It had reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY21), and Rs 1,046 crore (Q4FY21) in the previous quarter.

SAIL: Domestic steel major returned to the black, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,897.36 crore for the June 2021 quarter. The company had posted a Rs 1,226.47-crore net loss in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.

Divi's Lab: Drug maker Divi's Laboratories posted a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 492 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,748 crore in the June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a net loss of Rs 233 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on its business. It had posted a net profit of Rs 55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Rolex Rings: The company will list its equity shares on the bourses today. The initial public offer (IPO) of auto components maker was fully subscribed within hours of opening.