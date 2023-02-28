Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Wipro, Mastek, Infosys, Airtel and more

Bears continued to dominate Dalal Street as domestic equity markets kicked off the week on a sombre note on Monday. The 30-share pack BSE Sensex declined 175.88 points or 0.30 per cent, to 59,288.35 and Nifty50 shed 73.10 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 17,392.70. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed over a per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX dropped more than 2 per cent to 13.87-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vodafone Idea Ltd

The telco’s board has allotted a total of 12,000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted optionally convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure.

Satin Creditcare Ltd

The board of the firm will meet on March 2 to consider the fresh fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Crest Ventures Ltd

The Board of Crest Ventures will meet on March 2 for raising of funds through issuance of NCDs up to Rs 100 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

ZEE Entertainment Ltd

The National Stock Exchange has withdrawn the decision to exclude Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the futures and options segment.

Laxmi Organics Ltd

Satej Nabar, the incumbent executive director & chief executive officer (ED & CEO) of the company has quit to pursue personal interests. The company has appointed Rajan Venkatesh as the MD & CEO for a period of five years with effect from April 3.

Wipro

Wipro Ltd announced four strategic global business lines (GBLs) to deepen alignment to clients’ evolving business needs and capitalise on emerging opportunities in high-growth segments of the market.

Bharti Airtel Ltd

The telco has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network. The company said it's well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024.

Tata Steel: The steel major has received approval from Committee of Directors for allotment of 2.15 lakh non-convertible debentures, with 8.03% fixed coupon rate, having face value Rs 1 lakh, amounting to Rs 2,150 crore, for a tenor of 5 years, to identified investors on private placement basis. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the BSE.

Infosys Ltd

The IT services company announced the rollout of private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value for its enterprise clients worldwide. The private 5G-as-a-service delivers a simple and flexible pay-as-you-go solution for clients. Infosys’ wireless 5G expertise and its private network management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises.

Mastek

The IT services company has inked a strategic partnership with Netail, to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.



