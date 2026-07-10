Stocks in news: TCS, YES Bank, Dixon Tech, BoM, SBI, Blue Jet, L&T Finance, Just Dial

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may see a positive start to Friday's trade, tracking strong momentum in global markets and weakness in crude oil prices. All eyes will be on how investors react to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's (TCS) June quarter earnings and their impact on IT stocks. About a dozen stocks will turn ex-dividend today. A handful of companies will also report their June quarter results during the session. Advertisement Q1 results today: Indian Bank, L&T Finance, Bank of Maharashtra Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Indian Bank Ltd and L&T Finance Ltd will be announcing their June quarter results today.

Dividend stocks: Axis Bank, Apollo Tyres, Birlasoft, Hindalco Industries Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Sobha, Welspun Living Ltd and VST Industries Ltd are among over a dozen stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividend today.

Stock split, bonus shares: Goldiam International and Hindusthan Insulators & Industries Ltd are two stocks that will turn ex-date for bonus issue today. Mangalam Worldwide Ltd shares will turn ex-date for stock split today.

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TCS: TCS shares are in focus after IT major a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 13,349 crore against Rs 12,760 crore in the year-ago period. Anlaysts noted that demand momentum showed early signs of recovery, with management citing a pent-up technology backlog and indicating an optimism.

State Bank of India: SBI has entered into share purchase agreements to sell, in aggregate, 2,88,32,748 equity shares of SBIFM of face value Re 1, being equivalent to 1.4156 per cent of pre-offer share capital of SBIFM, to a total of 30 investors at Rs 574 per share, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,655.00 crore, subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent in the respective share purchase agreements.

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Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd: The company has executed a joint venture agreement with Vivo

Mobile India to incorporate a joint venture company in India to carry on the business as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of electronic devices including smartphones, subject to completion of customary conditions precedent; and a shareholders’ agreement with VMI to govern the inter-se shareholder relationship, and rights and obligations in relation to the management and operations of the JV Co., upon its incorporation in accordance the JVA.

Blue Jet Healthcare: The Investment and Finance Committee at its meeting approved the issue and allotment of 15,810,276 shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 506 per share, which included a discount of Rs 25.70 (4.83 per cent of the floor price) to the floor price, aggregating Rs 800 crore.

Allcargo Global: The company said equity shares of Comptech Solutions Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Allcargo Global Limited, have been sold to Transindia Real Estate Limited, a promotor group company, with effect from July 9, 2026. Consequently, it ceased to be a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Federal Bank: he lender announced that S&P Global Ratings has assigned the Bank its inaugural international issuer credit ratings of BBB-/Stable for the long-term and A-3 for the short-term. The assignment of the BBB- long-term issuer credit rating places Federal Bank in the global investment-grade category and marks an important milestone in the Bank's evolution. It is the first international issuer credit rating assigned to the Bank by S&P Global Rating

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YES Bank: S&P Global Ratings has assigned a Long Term rating of S&P BB+ to YES Bank with outlook stable. Besides, it assigned a short term credit rating of S&P B on the private bank.