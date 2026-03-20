Stocks in news today: HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, NTPC, JSW Cement, Amber Enterprises

Domestic benchmark indices took a sharp hit in the last session on Thursday, pressured by rising crude oil prices amid escalated tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. The BSE Sensex plunged 2,496.89 points, or 3.26%, to settle at 74,207.24, while the NSE Nifty slumped 775.65 points, or 3.26%, to close at 23,002.15.

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Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday, March 20, 2026:

HDFC Bank Ltd: Addressing the exit of HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty. Bank’s CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said “We will continue to ensure that this particular trust is maintained not just now but sustained for several years going forward. We will not do anything that will bring in ignominy.”

JSW Cement Ltd: The cement major has commissioned its new greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan. This milestone facility adds a cement grinding capacity of 2.5 MTPA and a clinkerisation capacity of 3.3 MTPA.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS): IT major announced an MoU with ABB to expand their strategic partnership across IT infrastructure, industrial AI, and emerging technologies.

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NTPC Ltd: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK-based Octopus Energy Group. This strategic partnership was formalised during the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026.

Tata Elxsi Ltd: The company has announced the inauguration of a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Pune in partnership with global medical innovation company Terumo Corporation.

Bharti Airtel Ltd: TRAI data showed a net addition of 44.06 lakh subscribers in January 2026, down from 54.28 lakh additions recorded in December 2025.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd: The company has announced that its material subsidiary, IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited, is raising additional capital through a rights issue of equity shares, a total of approximately Rs 328.12 crore. It has also approved an additional investment of around Rs 296.02 crore to subscribe to this offering.

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Nestlé India Ltd: The FMCG major has informed the stock exchanges about the addition of a new Munch production line at its Sanand factory in Gujarat. This planned capital expenditure requires an investment of approximately Rs 225 crore.

Vodafone Idea Ltd: The telecom operator reported a net loss of 4.11 lakh subscribers in January 2026, narrowing from a loss of 9.40 lakh users in December 2025, according to TRAI.

IndiQube Spaces Ltd: The company has secured a significant workspace leasing agreement with a major GCC client at its IndiQube Orchid facility in Pune. The five-year deal, valued at approximately Rs 54 crore.

