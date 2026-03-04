Stocks in news today: Petronet LNG, JSW Infra, IOC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors CV, Cipla, Biocon

Indian benchmark indices ended on a negative note in the last session on Monday amid escalated tensions between the US, Israel, the Middle East and Iran. The BSE Sensex plunged 1,048.34 points, or 1.29%, to close at 80,238.85, while the NSE Nifty slipped 312.95 points, or 1.24%, to end at 24,865.70.

Advertisement

Related Articles

After a trading holiday on Tuesday for Holi, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday, March 4, 2026:

JSW Infrastructure: The infrastructure major reported that one of its fifteen storage tanks at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal sustained damage from falling debris following a drone interception.

Petronet LNG: The company has issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy following an escalation in Middle East tensions between Iran and Israel. The company said that maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz have become impassable, preventing its specialised LNG tankers from reaching loading ports in Qatar.

Oil-sensitive stocks: Oil stocks such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and others may remain in focus amid rising crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions. IOC, HPCL and BPCL declined up to 4.53% in the last session.

Advertisement

Operations in Middle East: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), KEC International and other stocks which have operations in Middle East. On Monday, L&T slipped 5% to close at Rs 4066.45 on BSE.

GAIL, Petronet LNG, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL), Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL): Following attacks by Iran on its infrastructure, Qatar’s state-run energy major, QatarEnergy, has temporarily halted LNG production at its main export facilities.

Tourism stocks: On Monday, shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), SpiceJet declined up to 6% following cancellations of flights to and from West Asia due to airspace disruptions.

Biocon: The biotechnology major has completed the acquisition of Optionally Convertible Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (OCRPS) in its wholly owned subsidiaries. For Biocon Biosphere Ltd, the company secured 11.53 crore preference shares of Rs 10 each for a total consideration of Rs 115.34 crore, structured through a Rs 20 crore cash payment combined with the conversion of Rs 95.34 crore in pre-existing loans and accumulated interest. Additionally, the firm invested a further Rs 200 crore to acquire 20 crore OCRPS in Biocon Pharma Ltd.

Advertisement

Tata Motors CV: The company clarified media reports suggesting that Indonesia had paused vehicle imports from the company. The company confirmed that it has no material impact on its operations and that it intends to proceed with the phased deliveries as planned.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: Adani Ports reported operational momentum for February 2026, recording a 16% year-on-year increase in total cargo handled to reach 42.5 million metric tonnes (MMT).

ACME Solar Holdings: The company has announced the successful commissioning of the second phase of its major battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Rajasthan. Executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Suryodaya Private Limited, this phase adds 38 MW / 82 MWh of capacity to the larger 285 MW / 600 MWh installation located in the Jaisalmer district.

Cipla: The pharmaceutical major has announced a strategic partnership to expand its biologics footprint by entering into a 60:40 joint venture agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited on March 2.

Natco Pharma: The company on Saturday announced the launch of its generic version of Pomalidomide capsules. The brand recorded estimated US sales of $3.2 billion for the year ending September 2025.

Greenply Industries: The company has informed exchanges that the Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation at their premises, including a manufacturing unit, as well as at the manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenply Sandila Pvt Ltd, and the residences of a promoter and select executives.

Advertisement

HDB Financial Services: The company has announced the resignation of its chief business officer, Karthik Srinivasan, according to a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges pos market hours on March 2.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL): In a board meeting held on March 3, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the 2025-26 financial year.

