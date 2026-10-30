Reliance Industries (RIL)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries will announce its financial results for the second quarter today. Investors will track the company's performance across its key businesses for insights into its earnings outlook.

Vedanta Power

Vedanta Power reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q2 FY27, returning to profitability with a net profit of Rs 83 crore against a loss of Rs 423 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue increased 11.5% sequentially to Rs 2,908 crore from Rs 2,607 crore, while EBITDA climbed 44.7% to Rs 421 crore from Rs 291 crore. EBITDA margin also improved to 14.5% from 11.2%, indicating an improvement in operating performance.

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, with a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879.1 crore for the July–September quarter. However, the loss narrowed from Rs 2,582.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Foreign exchange losses amounted to Rs 1,333 crore, accounting for approximately 70% of the quarterly loss. Fuel cost per available seat kilometre (Fuel CASK) rose 68.9% to Rs 2.44, while total expenses increased 18.6% year-on-year to Rs 26,188.4 crore.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy reported a 26% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,869 crore in Q2 FY27, supported by record quarterly deliveries of 710 MW. Net profit after tax rose 1.3% year-on-year to Rs 394 crore on a comparable basis, excluding the Rs 891 crore deferred tax asset recognised in Q2 FY26. EBITDA remained almost unchanged at Rs 720 crore compared with Rs 721 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin contracted to 14.8% from 18.6%, while profit before tax declined to Rs 518 crore from Rs 562 crore.

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Vedanta Oil and Gas

Vedanta Oil and Gas reported a 21% sequential decline in profit to Rs 746 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 944 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue slipped 0.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,488 crore from Rs 2,507 crore. Despite the decline in revenue and profit, the EBITDA margin expanded significantly to 54.3% from 32.5%.

Average daily gross operated production stood at 72.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), while average daily working interest production was 47.8 kboepd during the quarter.

Blue Star

Blue Star, a manufacturer of home and commercial appliances, reported a 25.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit.

Revenue from operations grew 21% to Rs 2,930.95 crore from Rs 2,422.37 crore in the year-ago quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 6.9%, lower than 7.6% a year earlier.

Trent

Trent reported an 8.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 490 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 451 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 22.5% to Rs 5,788 crore from Rs 4,724 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued expansion in the company's retail business. Revenue from merchandise sales, excluding other operating income, increased 23% year-on-year.

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Indegene

Life sciences technology company Indegene reported a 10% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 112.3 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 102.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 39.6% to Rs 1,122.3 crore from Rs 804.2 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 31.9% to Rs 185.7 crore from Rs 140.8 crore.

Deepak Nitrite

Deepak Nitrite reported a sharp improvement in its second-quarter earnings, with net profit more than tripling to Rs 398 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 118.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue surged 61.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,076 crore from Rs 1,901.9 crore, highlighting strong growth in the company's quarterly financial performance.