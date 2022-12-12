Stocks in news: Uniparts India, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Marico and more

Indian benchmark indices saw profit-booking on Friday led by losses in IT, capital goods and metal stocks. Sensex fell 389 points to end at 62181. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the red. Nifty too fell 112 points to end at 18,496, with 33 of its constituents closing in the red. HCL Tech (6.72% ), Tech Mahindra (3.58%), TCS (1.72%), Infosys (3.15%), Wipro (2.39%), and RIL (1.52%) were among the top Sensex losers.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Uniparts India: The engineered systems and solution provider will list on Dalal Street today. The IPO was open was subscription between November 30 and December 2 . It had a price band of Rs 548-577. The issue was subscribed 25.3 times.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom player has approved the allotment of equity worth $8.6 million, about Rs 71 crore, to those holding its foreign debt bonds issued in January 2020. The company had issued $1-billion 1.5 per cent foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) that are due for 2025.

NTPC: The state-run power firm has commissioned 162.27 MW of solar power capacity at Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu. With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has reached 57,801.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,416.27 MW.

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom player and its vendor ATC Telecom Infrastructure have agreed to extend the last date for subscription of Rs 1,600 crore optionally convertible debentures to February 28.

Marico: The homegrown-FMCG major will buy Vietnam-based Beauty X Corporation, which owns female personal care brands 'Purite de Provence' and 'Oliv', in an all-cash deal for 493 Billion Vietnamese Dong (about Rs 172 crore). The move will help the company to expand its presence in Vietnam.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The US health regulator has pulled up the pharma firm for manufacturing lapses, including failure to establish required laboratory control mechanisms, at its Goa-based manufacturing plant. In a letter addressed to Glenmark's MD Glenn Saldanha, the USFDA pointed out various lapses at the company's Bardez-based facility in Goa.

V-Guard Industries: The electricals and home appliances player will buy Sunflame Enterprises for Rs 660 crore in an all-cash deal. The acquisition of the Delhi-based Sunflame will help V-Guard scale up its kitchen appliances business while also unlocking synergy benefits.

Zydus Lifesciences: The Ahmedabad-based drug maker has received nod from the US health regulator to market Silodosin capsules, used in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, in America. It has also received final nod from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Pregabalin capsules in multiple strengths.

Aditya Vision: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought 1 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,465.9 per share. The transaction was worth Rs 14.65 crore. Himalaya Finance & Investment Company also bought 1 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,466 per share.

Affordable Robotic & Automation: Affordable Robotic and Automation subsidiary ARAPL RaaS plans to raise multiple rounds of funds in next one year. It has appointed globally known financial advisory firm for the same.