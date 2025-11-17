Stocks in news: Waaree Energies, Godawari Power, KPI Green Energy, Bikaji Foods and more 

The Indian stock market is likely to open higher as NDA's landslide win in Bihar may extend gains for the market today. On Friday, Sensex rose 84 points to 84,562 and Nifty ended 31 pts higher at 25,910. The Indian equity market managed to close higher for the fifth straight session as exit polls signaled NDA's win in the Assembly Election.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Maruti Suzuki

The firm has recalled 39,506 Grand Vitara units made between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. The company said the recall is due to a possible speedometer defect that may show incorrect fuel levels. Affected owners will be contacted for free inspection and part replacement.

Bikaji Foods

The firm has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to incorporate a wholly owned non-profit subsidiary named Bikaji Foundation. The foundation will focus on implementing social development programs and executing CSR initiatives. The move aims to add to BFIL's CSR efforts with improved focus, transparency, and effectiveness.

Waaree Energies

Sangam Solar One Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the cCompany has set up 2 solar module line manufacturing facility having annual capacity of 750 MW each totaling to 1500 MW at its factory at Samakhiali-Kutch, Gujarat, India and has commenced operations at such facility with effect from November 15, 2025.

Tata Motors PV

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) Friday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 76,170 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), led by a one-time gain linked to the demerger of its commercial vehicles (CV) business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,446 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. TMPVL's revenue fell 14 per cent to Rs 72,349 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 83,656 crore a year earlier.

Oil India

The PSU reported a 28% QoQ rise in net profit to Rs 1,044 crore. Rrevenue rose 8.9% to Rs 5,456 crore. EBITDA slipped 17.5% to Rs 1,325 crore and margin fell to 24.3%. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share, with a record date of November 21, 2025.

Marico

The consumer goods maker posted a 7% volume growth for the July-September period, aligning with expectations. However, the company's operating margins softened to 16.1%, a decrease from 19.6% in the same period last year. The company reported a revenue of Rs 93,482 crore, marking a 31% year-on-year rise. EBITDA climbed 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 9,560 crore. Despite these top-line gains, Marico's net profit reached Rs 9420 crore, in line with the Rs 9415 crore consensus but marginally below the Rs 9423 crore posted a year ago.

ideaForge

The company has won defence contracts worth over Rs 100 crore, including major orders for its newly launched ZOLT tactical UAV and the Hybrid SWITCH V2.

Anant Raj

The company will invest Rs 4,500 crore to expand its data centre footprint in Andhra Pradesh. Its arm ARCPL has inked an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to set up new data centres and an integrated IT Park.

Lupin

USFDA has completed its inspection of the company’s Nagpur Unit-1 facility with no observations, indicating full compliance. The inspection was a pre-approval check for its oral solid dosage manufacturing unit.

Godawari Power & Ispat

The company clocked a 1.5% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 161 crore with revenue rising 3.2% to Rs 1,307 crore. EBITDA grew 5.2% to Rs 259 crore, and margins improved to 19.8%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The board of the private lender will meet on November 21 to consider a stock split. Its shares currently have a face value of Rs 5, and the record date will be announced later.

Siemens

The company clocked a 41.5% YoY fall in net profit to ?485 crore, while revenue rose 16% to Rs 5,171 crore. EBITDA grew 13% to Rs 618 crore with a 12% margin. New orders rose 10% to Rs 4,800 crore, and order backlog reached Rs 42,253 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

The company has received final nod of the USFDA for its ANDA to manufacture Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets in 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg strengths. The drug is used to treat high blood pressure and angina.

KPI Green Energy

The company has inked a Rs 696 crore EPC and O&M contract with SJVN for a 200 MW solar project at Khavda, Gujarat. The company will handle supply, construction, commissioning, and three years of O&M.

Karnataka Bank

The bank has named Raghavendra S. Bhat as its new MD & CEO for a one-year term starting November 16, 2025. He was earlier appointed for an interim three-month period in July 2025.