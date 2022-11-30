Stocks in news: Wipro, Britannia Industries, Cipla, Biocon and more

Indian equity market ended at fresh lifetime highs on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in other Asian markets and continuous foreign fund inflows. Sensex gained 177.04 points to end at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high. The index rose 382.6 points to its lifetime peak of 62,887.40. Nifty advanced 55.30 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Wipro: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold over 18,00,164 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 405 apiece of IT major for Rs 72.9 crore through an open market transaction, according to the block deal data available with the BSE. Societe Generale bought the shares of the company.

Britannia Industries: The biscuits and dairy products maker has inked a joint venture with Bel SA of France and Britannia Dairy to develop, manufacture and sell cheese products in India and some other markets.

Cipla: The drug firm has launched Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5 mg, used in the treatment of prostate cancer. The product was earlier approved by the US Food and Drug Administration based on a New Drug Application (NDA) regulatory pathway.

Biocon: The pharma firm said its unit Biocon Biologics has completed the multi-billion dollar acquisition of the global biosimilars business of its partner Viatris. In February 2022, Biocon Biologics inked a pact to acquire Viatris Inc's biosimilars business for consideration of up to $3.33 billion.

Gland Pharma: The drug maker has inked into a put option agreement to acquire Europe-based Cenexi Group for up to EUR 120 million, marking its foray into the international markets. Gland Pharma International PTE has entered into a 'Put Option Agreement' to acquire 100 per cent of Cenexi Group.

Inox Wind: The wind energy solutions provider said the company and its arm Inox Green Energy Services have paid debts of Rs 411 crore. Inox Wind its subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services as part of the strategic initiative to deleverage their respective balance sheets, have recently paid Rs 250 crore and Rs 161 crore for debt reduction.

Kilpest India: The subsidiary of pesticides player named 3B BlackBio Biotech India inked a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100 percent in a Europe-based life science products manufacturer. An exclusivity period of 60 days has been agreed upon between the parties to complete due diligence.

Greenpanel Industries: The plywood and laminates player company said its board of directors approved the winding up of wholly owned subsidiary Greenpanel Singapore Pte Ltd. The board also approved write-off of the investment in the subsidiary to the extent of impairment of the asset due to accumulated losses of the subsidiary.