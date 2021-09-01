Stocks in news: Wipro, Mastek, BHEL, Maruti Suzuki and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note amid mixed global cues. On Tuesday, the benchmark indices ended at record highs today amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 662 points higher at 57,552 and Nifty jumped 201 points to 17,132. Sensex closed above 57,000 and Nifty scaled the 17,000-mark for the first time.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

BHEL: State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL.

"BHEL secures largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 Crores from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe," it said in a BSE filing.

Shoppers Stop: Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday said it has closed the sale of a controlling stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Crossword Bookstores at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore.

The stake in Crossword Bookstores is being sold to the owners of Agarwal Business House (ABH), Pune -- Dinesh Gupta, Aakash Gupta and Family, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Mastek: The company announced partnership with fulfillmenttools to enable D2X (Direct to Stakeholder) transformation for their joint clients. This partnership will enable their clients to deliver excellent customer experience through a unified D2X process integrating commerce with fulfilment.

"A superior Direct to stakeholder experience requires an omni-channel front office integrated into the middle office thereby enabling real time stock visibility and distributed fulfilment. fulfillmenttools is a next generation platform in this space and we are excited to partner with them to enable our clients deliver a best in class experience for their clients." said Raman Sapra, President, Mastek Americas.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki is likely to slash its production plans for September due to the global shortage of semiconductors, now further aggravated by lockdowns in Malaysia. The production cut is likely to affect supply of vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Swift and other models ahead of the festive season. The chip shortage is not only affecting the largest seller in the Indian market, it is also affecting other companies in the country as well as globally too.

The company is likely to produce 60,000-90,000 vehicles in September, which is 40-60 per cent lower than its peak monthly output, stated a report in The Economic Times. This revised estimate is also half of the tentative plan for September that was drawn up in August. In FY22, the company has, on an average, produced 132,269 units a month.

Wipro: IT services major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with HERE Technologies to offer location-based services, to customers from energy and utilities, manufacturing, transport and Logistics, telecom, and automotive industry verticals.

"Wipro and HERE will be jointly developing solutions in the areas of asset tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management, and private mapping-as-a-service for indoor and outdoor real-time asset tracking," a statement said.