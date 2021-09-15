Stocks in news: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Shree Cement, Yes Bank and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 39 points to 17,430 amid weak global cues.

On September 14, the benchmark indices closed higher led by gains in IT, bank and engineering shares amid mixed global cues.

Sensex ended 69.33 points higher at 58,247 and Nifty advanced 24.70 points to its fresh closing record of 17,380. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising 4.07 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Kotak Bank.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: At a time when Zee Entertainment Enterprises is in the midst of a corporate governance tussle with two institutional investors who are seeking removal of company's MD and CEO Punit Goenka, well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Tuesday bought 50 lakh shares of the company in a bulk deal worth Rs 110.22 crore.

The bulk deal was executed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). According to information available on NSE website, the shares were bought through Jhunjhunwala's investment company Rare Enterprises. The shares were bought at a price of Rs 220.44 per equity share.

Apart from Jhunjhunwala, Bank of America Securities Europe SA also bought 48.7 lakh shares at Rs 236.2 apiece in a bulk deal worth nearly Rs 115 crore.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies (HCL) and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, have expanded their partnership to drive digital transformation across South Korea and Taiwan.

As part of the engagement, HCL will use its next-generation digital transformation and service capabilities to bring two of Finastra's strategic products, Fusion Cash Management and Fusion Summit, to the financial services ecosystem in the region. Fusion Cash Management powers the digital corporate banking experience for financial institutions around the world while Fusion Summit offers a functionally rich core trading solution for capital markets.

Shree Cement: Rajasthan-based Shree Cement will invest Rs 4,750 crore on three projects, including Rs 3,500 crore to set up an integrated cement plant at Nawalgarh Tehsil of the state.

The company''s board on Tuesday approved to invest Rs 500 crore to set up solar power plants at its cement units at various locations and Rs 750 crore to set up a clinker grinding unit in the Purulia district of West Bengal by its wholly-owned subsidiary Shree Cement East.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank and six persons on Tuesday settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged selective disclosure of asset quality, after paying Rs 1.65 crore towards settlement amount.

Apart from the bank, the six persons who settled the case are -- Ashish Agrawal, Niranjan Banodkar, Sanjay Nambiar, Devamalya Dey, Rajat Monga and Shivanand Shettigar.

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rolls-Royce on Tuesday signed an agreement for Make-in-India Adour engine parts to support the latter''s international defence customer base.

Through this partnership, Rolls-Royce aims to strengthen the ecosystem for Adour engines in India by building on HAL''s existing capabilities for manufacturing and supporting the Adour engines for Indian customers over several decades, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement

JSPL: CRISIL has upgraded its rating from 'A' with 'stable' outlook to 'A+' with 'Positive' outlook on the long term bank facilities and from "A2+" to "Al+" for short term bank facilities.