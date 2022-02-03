Stocks in news: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ITC, Titan, Dabur and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 65 points at 17,789.20 at 8:30 am.

On Wednesday, the Indian equity market extended gains a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth consecutive Union Budget.

Positive global cues also helped the indices end higher for the third consecutive session. Sensex ended 695 points higher at 59,558 and Nifty rose 203 points to 17,780.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Apollo Tyres: The company reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 224 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 444 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 5,707 crore from Rs 5,195 crore YoY.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited: ZEEL reported a 25 per cent on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 299 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period.

ZEEL's consolidated total income fell 23 per cent to Rs 2,130 crore versus Rs 2,757 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dabur: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 504 crore, up 2 per cent, in the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 493.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated net profit for the 9-month period marked a 10 per cent growth, while the India FMCG business reported a 13 per cent volume growth for the 9-month period, Dabur said in a statement.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 8 per cent to Rs 2,942 crore in the quarter under preview as against Rs 2,729 crore a year ago, while the total income for the quarter increased to Rs 3,038.49 versus Rs 2,809.77 in the same quarter last fiscal.

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata group company reported a 21 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 288 crore.



The company's revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to Rs 3,208 crore. Excluding the international food service business exits, the company's revenue from operations grew 6 per cent during the quarter.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JBL): The company which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, reported a 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 137.3 crore.



The company's revenue from operations grew 12.9 per cent to Rs 1,193.5 crore on the back of an improved recovery in dine-in channel, which was well supported by a continued strong momentum in delivery channel. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.9 per cent to Rs 317.4 crore.

Shares of ITC, Titan, Gail, lupin, AB Capital, Adani power, Godrej properties, HCC, Jk Tyre, PI Industries, Torrent Power, Radico Khaitan, Welspun India are among the companies which will announce their December quarter earnings today.