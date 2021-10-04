Stocks in news: Zee Entertainment, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Federal Bank and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty fell 62 points to 17,555 amid mixed global cues.

Equity market fell for the fourth straight session on October 1, reflecting a risk-off sentiment overseas as stubborn inflation and faltering global growth sapped investor confidence.

Sensex opened lower and stayed in the negative zone throughout the session. It ended 360.78 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 58,765.58. Nifty fell 86.10 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 17,532.05.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment's board on Friday said it'll not convene the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) called by Invesco Developing Markets Fund on the lines "requisitioned by" it and termed it invalid. The company said the decision has been taken in the best interest of the company, shareholders and stakeholders.

"...in the best interests of the Company as a whole, including all its shareholders and stakeholders, we express our inability to convene the EGM on the lines requisitioned by you," Zee said in a stock exchange filing.

Telecom stocks: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has kept in abeyance its order that had expanded the list of telecom products a government entity must procure only from local manufacturers.

The DoT in an August 31 order included SD-WAN routers and switches, which are used to connect remote branches and data centres, and two dozen other telecom gears in the Public Procurement (Preference of Make in India), Order 2017 and allowed usage of imported components in them.

Adani Green Energy: The company's subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Energy has completed acquisition of 100% of the share capital and all the securities of Vento Energy Infra from Essel Green Energy.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries has incorporated a new subsidiary in the UAE for trading in crude oil, petroleum products and agricultural commodities. Reliance International Ltd has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

"The company has invested Rs 7.42 crore or $1 million in cash in 10 lakh equity shares of $1 each of 'Reliance International Limited'," the filing said.

NTPC: NTPC has drawn a Rs 15,000 crore divestment plan which includes a listing of its arms NTPC Renewable Energy, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, a source said.

BSE: Leading stock exchange BSE is ready with its technology to introduce electronic gold receipts (EGRs) on its platform, which will help in creating uniform price structure of the yellow metal across the country, its chief business officer Sameer Patil said on Sunday. The exchange will take the required internal approvals and apply to markets regulator Sebi for the launch of the new class of security on its platform, he added.

This comes after the Sebi board on Tuesday cleared a proposal for gold exchange, wherein the yellow metal will be traded in the form of EGRs and will help in having a transparent domestic spot price discovery mechanism.

Federal Bank: Private sector lender Federal Bank on Sunday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 1,37,309 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Total advances stood at Rs 1,25,209 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.