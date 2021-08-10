Stocks in news: Zomato, Reliance Industries, PNB Housing, Shree Cement and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was down 27 points to 16,247, amid mixed global cues.

On Monday, the benchmark indices closed higher in the first trading session of the week, led by gains in banking stocks. Sensex rose 125 points to end at 54,402 and Nifty advanced 20 points to 16,258.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Zomato: The company will announce its quarterly earnings today. The listing of Zomato was keenly followed by all categories of investors and market intermediaries as it was the first such listing of a pure-play tech entity from the online segment.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries’ wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), along with strategic investors Paulson & Co, Bill Gates, and others have invested $144 million in energy storage company Ambri Inc.

RNESL will invest $50 million to acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in the company. This investment comes after RIL recently announced its plans to build a Giga Factory in Jamnagar to store intermittent energy as part of its Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project.

Shree Cement: The company reported a net profit of Rs 661.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 370.8 crore.

Balrampur Chini: The company reported a 44.69 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Profit in the year ago period stood at Rs 139.09 crore.

Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 witnessed a decline of 20.26 per cent to Rs 1,140.44 crore, compared with Rs 1,430.33 crore in the year-ago period.

PNB Housing Finance: The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Monday delivered a split verdict on the tussle between PNB Housing Finance and markets regulator Sebi over the lender's proposed nearly Rs 4,000 crore-deal with Carlyle Group.

The tribunal also said that its interim order passed in June, wherein the PNB Housing Finance was restrained from disclosing the results of shareholders' voting on the deal, would continue.

Tata Group stocks: Tata Group is looking to make a foray into semiconductor manufacturing, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Monday.

Pegging the market opportunity of high-tech manufacturing of electronics at $1 trillion, Chandrasekaran said Tata Group has already set up a business to seize the opportunity.