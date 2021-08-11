Stocks in news: Zomato, Reliance Infrastructure, Cadila Healthcare, JSPL and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 42 points higher at 16,319 amid mixed global cues.

On Tuesday, Sensex ended at a record high, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets. Sensex closed 151 points higher at 54,554 and Nifty advanced 21 points to 16,280.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Zomato: Food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday reported Q1 FY22 loss at Rs 360 crore as compared to the adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 170 crore. The company had recorded Rs 99.8 crore loss in the year-ago period.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company posted a standalone profit of Rs 82 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a net loss of Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY21. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 95 crore vs net loss of Rs 288 crore in Q1 FY21.

Reliance Power: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.28 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In the year-ago quarter, the company had logged a loss of Rs 1.88 crore, Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

However, the total income of the company fell to Rs 2,062.59 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 2,137.10 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Godrej Agrovet: The company on Tuesday reported a 4.1 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending June 30, at Rs 104.75 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year. The company''s PAT stood at Rs 100.59 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Godrej Agrovet said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 28.23 per cent to Rs 1,987.60 crore compared to Rs 1,550.01 crore during the same period of 2020-21.

Cadila Healthcare: The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2021.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: JSPL's net profit jumped over 10 times to Rs 2,516 crore during the June 2021 quarter. The company's "net profit after tax from continuing operation" during the April-June 2020 quarter had stood at Rs 236 crore, JSPL said in a regulatory filing.

Pricol Ltd: The automotive component and precision engineered product manufacturer reported a standalone profit of Rs 2.41 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Tamil Nadu-based company had reported standalone net loss of Rs 28.93 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.