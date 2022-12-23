Stocks in the news: YES Bank, IRCTC, India Cements, Droneacharya Aerial, Landmark Cars & Lupin

Dalal Street is likely to see a weak opening on Friday amid fears of continued Fed rate hikes, following data that showed less-than-expected rise in US unemployment claims. Asian markets were trading lower and SGX Nifty was down over half a per cent. Here's are a handful of stocks that are in news today:

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations: The company, which generated a stellar 262 times subscription to its SME initial public offer is expected to deliver a strong listing gain on its market debut on BSE's SME platform today. Despite weakness in the secondary market in the last couple of sessions, the issue was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 50 over the issue price of Rs 54, hitting at a strong listing pop.

India Cements: A Reuters report suggested that CCI officials visited the company's office in Chennai and conducted search to find out if any irregularities concerning competition commission has occurred. The company suggested that it has not committed any breach of CCI regulations.

IRCTC: In a BSE filing, the company said the government of India is proposing to offer up to 40 lakh equity shares of the company to the eligible employees at a price of Rs 680 per equity share. The offer for sale for employees will remain open from December 23 to December 26.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The realtor has completed the acquisition of a 9.24-acre land parcel in Mumbai from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for Rs 365 crore. In February this year, Mahindra Lifespace had announced that it would purchase the land in Kandivali, Mumbai from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for the development of a housing project.

YES Bank: The private has transferred invoked shares of seven companies, including Dish TV, Asian Hotels (North) and Avantha Realty, to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction, which has been assigned to recover debt worth over Rs 48,000 crore of the private sector lender.

Lupin: Drug maker said its US-based arm is recalling four lots of Quinapril tablets used to treat high blood pressure due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity. The company's wholly-owned arm is recalling the said tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapril.

Info Edge: Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday said its shareholding in online company Info Edge has crossed 5 per cent with an additional investment of over Rs 12 crore. Its shareholding in Info Edge (India) Ltd has increased from 64,43,921 to 64,69,921 equity shares, or from 4.988 per cent to 5.008 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing. LIC said its holding in the company crossed 5 per cent on December 21, 2022.

Landmark Cars: The stock is likely to make market debut at around Rs 490 level over its issue price of Rs 506. The IPO was sold from December 13 to December 15 and comprised a fresh issue of shares up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 402 crore, aggregating Rs 552 crore.

Abans Holdings: The stock is seen listing at around Rs 273 level over the issue price of Rs 270 level. The Rs 346 crore IPO was sold from December 12 to December 15 and was subscribed 1.10 times.

NTPC: The state run company said it has inked an agreement with GE Power India to cut carbon emission from its coal-fired units. The agreement aims at partnering on research, development and engineering of technologies that will enable NTPC to reduce the amount of coal fired at units and gradually replace it by co-firing of carboneous and non-carboneous elements, the power giant said in a statement.

IFCI: The infrastructure term lender IFCI said its shareholders have okayed a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through bonds and other instruments.

Reliance Industries: RIL's arm Reliance Strategic Business Ventures has acquired 23.3 per cent stake in US-based Exyn Technologies Inc for $25 million (about Rs 207 crore). Exyn is one of the leading autonomy technology companies, which enable drones and robots to navigate difficult terrains without GPS or other navigation technologies.

