Stocks to buy: 4 techno-funda picks for up to 20% upside potential

Amid the rising volatility in the broader market, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has suggested to buy four stocks including Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Bank of Maharashtra. The former two are picked on the basis of their sound technical parameters, while the latter two are picked on the basis of robust fundamentals. Here's what SMC Global said on these stocks:

Advertisement

Related Articles



Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 390-395 | Stop Loss: Rs 295

Dalmia Bharat Sugar is flashing a high-conviction bullish signal on the daily charts after staging a decisive breakout from a multi-month Ascending Triangle pattern. The stock has successfully surged past the critical horizontal resistance placed at Rs 330, a level that has capped upside moves since late last year. This structural shift is further validated by a noticeable uptick in trading volumes, indicating strong accumulation at these levels. The breakout is also well-supported by momentum oscillators as stock has reclaimed its long-term moving average as well. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 330-335 levels with the expected upside of Rs 390- 395 levels with stop loss below Rs 295 levels.



Advertisement

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Buy |Target Price: Rs 2,065 | Upside Potential 15%

Sun Pharma is a leading global drugmaker with a strong presence across branded generics, specialty/innovative medicines, and emerging markets. It is well-positioned with a strong balance sheet, diversified operations, expanding specialty portfolio and visible growth opportunities across geographies and therapy areas. Growth is expected to remain strong, aided by new product launches and the upcoming Semaglutide opportunity, which could significantly expand the addressable market. It is also open to selective acquisitions in emerging markets to enhance scale, while maintaining discipline and focusing on organic growth. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 2,065 in 8 to 10 months.



ACME Solar Holdings | Buy | Target Price: Rs | Stop Loss: Rs

Advertisement

ACME Solar has finally found its spark, after months of consolidation, breaking out of a long-standing 'triangle' pattern on the daily charts. For a long time, the stock was struggling to get past the 240–245 resistance zone, but the recent surge suggests the bulls have firmly taken over. What makes this move particularly convincing is the jump in trading volumes. With momentum indicators like the RSI and MACD both flashing green with stock safely back above its 200 days exponential moving average, the wind is officially at its back. As long as it holds steady above 240, the mood remains decidedly optimistic. It’s a classic breakout moment that could set the stage for a much larger move from hereon. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 260-265 levels for the expected upside of Rs 312-316 levels with stop loss below Rs 230 levels.



Bank of Maharashtra | Buy |Target Price: Rs 74 | Upside Potential 15%

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd is increasing share of transactions and loan originations now routed through digital platforms. At the same time, financial inclusion remains a core priority, supported by ongoing branch expansion and initiatives to broaden its presence across diverse regions. The bank is firmly on a growth trajectory, supported by rising profitability, consistently improving asset quality, and a solid capital base. With stable NIMs, a resilient CASA franchise, and robust RAM-led advances, the outlook for sustained expansion remains strong. Prudent provisioning practices combined with accelerating digital adoption further reinforce its ability to deliver healthy business growth and continued ROA improvement. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 74 in 8 to 10 months.