Stocks in news: Wipro, Heranba Industries, Indiabulls Housing, Unichem Labs and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues and negative trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Asian stocks were trading lower on rising bond yields and negative closing at Wall Street in overnight trade.

Stocks to watch today:

Wipro : Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire London-headquartered management and technology consultancy company Capco, which provides digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition is an all cash deal and is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2021, subject to regulatory approvals of anti-trust in the United States of America, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Austria.

Indiabulls Housing: Indiabulls Housing Finance has raised $150 million (Rs 1,091 crore) via foreign currency convertible bonds, the company said on Thursday.

Heranba Industries: The share will make its debut on BSE and NSE today. The agrochemicals company is expected to list at a premium of over 40% to the IPO issue price of Rs 627 per share. Heranba Industries collected Rs 625 crore through its IPO.

Unichem Labs : The firm has received ANDA approval for its Guanfacine tablets, USP 1 mg and 2 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENEX (Guanfacine) tablets 1 mg and 2 mg of Promius Pharma LLC. Guanfacine tablets are indicated in the management of hypertension. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant.

Jagran Prakashan: The company has redeemed commercial paper of Rs 30 crore on March 4, the maturity date. On December 4 last year, the company had issued and alloted 600 units of commercial paper of Rs 5 lakh each, aggregating to issue size of Rs 30 crore, against earmarking of working capital, which were listed on BSE.

GG Engineering: TCG Funds Fund 1 acquired 1,78,800 equity shares in the company at Rs 123 per share on the BSE.

Asian Granito India: Donroy Ceramics LLP sold 2,17,768 equity shares in the firm at Rs 182.18 per share on the NSE.