Stocks where analysts are gung ho on this December. Do you own any?

Axis Securities likes ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Infosys and Bajaj Finance as its top large cap picks. It prefers Dalmia Bharat, Polycabs India and Federal Bank among midcaps

Jefferies prefers ICICI Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, L&T, Thermax, Concor, Lodha and Godrej Properties

In the first week of December, a host of brokerages picked their top stock picks for the last month of Calendar 2022. SBI, Varun Beverages, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Ashok Leyland and IndusInd Bank are among stocks which were recommended by more than one brokerage. This is even as analysts broadly see upside capped for Nifty in the near future.

Motilal Oswal's preferred large cap picks included Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Coal India. It also likes IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospitals and Macrotech Developers. Among its midcap and smallcap picks are Varun Beverages, IDFC First Bank, Ashok Leyland, Jubilant FoodWorks, Metro Brands, Vinati Organics, Angel One, Cams Services and Lemon Tree Hotel. 

IDBI Capital Makets likes stocks such as Ultratech Cement, Cholamandalam Finance, Bata India, Kajaria Ceramics, City Union Bank, PNC Infratech, Zensar Technologies, Safari Industries and Newgen Software.

ICICI Securities in a strategy note said equities have entered ‘high optimism zone’ as fear (VIX) has slumped and P/E ratio touches 20 times, which has set stage for sub-par returns ahead.

Published on: Dec 08, 2022, 8:39 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 08, 2022, 8:29 AM IST
