Subex share price jumps 9% after European deal win; key details

Subex said the engagement includes end-to-end operations, professional services and ongoing support. This will allow the operator to manage complex settlement processes without having to maintain internal systems. The company also said a press release on the development had been enclosed with the filing.

The company described the customer as an international entity and said the nature of the contract was the deployment of Partner Ecosystem Management solutions for the operator's wholesale business. It said the deal, valued at 0.6 million euro, would run for a period of three years.

Advertisement

Commenting on the engagement, Nisha Dutt, MD and CEO of Subex, said: "Wholesale Business is one of the most demanding settlement environments in telecom and winning a new operator of this scale in Europe reflects the strength of our direction. We’re not just delivering software, we're operating the Partner Ecosystem Management solution for them, and that is a model we intend to scale across the region."

Subex said the win further strengthens its position in the European wholesale market and adds to its expansion in the region.