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Sugar stocks: Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh shares rally up to 12%; here's why

Sugar stocks: Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh shares rally up to 12%; here's why

BAJAJHIND20.98(12.80%)

The biggest rise was seen on Dwarikesh Sugar that soared 11.88 per cent to Rs 50 apiece on BSE. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar surged 10.90 per cent to hit a high of Rs 20.65 per share on BSE.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 10:10 AM IST
Sugar stocks: Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Dwarikesh shares rally up to 12%; here's whyShree Renuka Sugars jumped 8.84 per cent to Rs 25.36 apiece. Dhampur Sugar Mills advanced 5.75 per cent to Rs 178.40.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Dhampur Sugars Ltd gained up to 12 per cent in Wednesday's trade while Dhampur Sugar  and Balrampur Chini Mills also advanced up to 6 per cent, riding on hopes of better-than-anticipated sugar realisations amid a sharp 21 per cent jump in domestic sugar prices in August on supply concerns. Globally, sugar futures are hovering around 14-month highs.

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On Wednesday, the biggest beneficiary of the trend was Dwarikesh Sugar that soared 11.88 per cent to Rs 50 apiece on BSE. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar surged 10.90 per cent to hit a high of Rs 20.65 per share on BSE. Shree Renuka Sugars jumped 8.84 per cent to Rs 25.36 apiece. Dhampur Sugar Mills advanced 5.75 per cent to Rs 178.40. Simbhaoli Sugars added 4.16 per cent to Rs 7.52, while Balrampur Chini Mills was up 1.14 per cent at Rs 659.60.

Why sugar stocks rising today

Spot data available with NCDEX suggested Kolhapur sugar jumped 21 per cent to Rs 5,250 on August 18 from Rs 4,350 on July 31.  Local prices have risen amid dwindling inventories, which may even force India to import sugar, espectailly with the 2026-27 crushing season likely to be delayed, Bloomberg reportedreported.

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A Bloomberg report suggested that the government is considering a proposal to lower or scrap 100 per cent tax on inbound shipments in an effort to boost supplies. The deliberations, the report suggested, came days before an expected surge in domestic demand during the upcoming festival season.

India is the second largest sugar producer. Raw sugar futures rose 4.3 per cent to 17.59 cent in New York, the highest level since May 2025. Raw sugar pices in New York are up 18 per cent in August.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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