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Sugar stocks: Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Uttam Sugar Mills jump; here's why

Sugar stocks: Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Uttam Sugar Mills jump; here's why

BAJAJHIND22.72(4.85%)

The government has restricted stock holdings of sugar for bulk consumers, including bakeries, beverage manufacturers and food processing companies, to a maximum of 15 days' requirement, effective September 1, 2026.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 1:10 PM IST
Sugar stocks: Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindusthan, Shree Renuka, Uttam Sugar Mills jump; here's whyThe gains come amid firm sugar prices, concerns over sugarcane availability and a recent government decision to tighten inventory limits for bulk consumers.

Shares of sugar companies rose sharply in Monday's trade, bucking the weak trend in domestic benchmark indices. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd were among the stocks that gained during the session.

Balrampur Chini Mills shares surged 12.68 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 738, while Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained 6.59 per cent to Rs 23.11. Uttam Sugar Mills rose 6.46 per cent to Rs 318.80. Shree Renuka Sugars also traded higher during the session, climbing 7.14 per cent to Rs 25.80 level.

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The gains come amid firm sugar prices, concerns over sugarcane availability and a recent government decision to tighten inventory limits for bulk consumers.

The government has restricted stock holdings of sugar for bulk consumers, including bakeries, beverage manufacturers and food processing companies, to a maximum of 15 days' requirement, effective September 1, 2026.

The move comes against the backdrop of concerns over the 2026-27 sugarcane crop. Patchy monsoon rainfall in some key sugar-producing regions has raised concerns about cane availability and crop output.

Sugar prices have also remained firm, with increased demand ahead of the upcoming festive season providing support to prices. India enters the main festive period from September, when demand for sugar and other food products typically rises.

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Meanwhile, ethanol blending remains an important factor for the sugar industry. Sugar mills can divert cane-based products towards ethanol production, which can affect the quantity of cane available for sugar production.

The combination of firm sugar prices, crop-related concerns, ethanol demand and the government's revised stock-holding limits has put sugar stocks in focus.

Meanwhile, Indian equity indices were trading in the red on Monday, as renewed tensions between the US and Iran pushed Brent crude above $90 a barrel, while indications of a possible US Federal Reserve rate hike added to investor concerns.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 1:10 PM IST
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