Summer of 2026: Bluestar, Voltas offer a rare upside as an early summer and tax cuts boost stocks

Investors are singing `Summer of 2026’ earlier than usual as the first 10 days of March being the hottest in 50 years improve the prospects of air conditioner majors, cooler and fan companies and water pump makers.

Home appliance stocks are dancing on `the best days of (Dalal Street’s) my life” as traders and investors pile on to a beaten-down sector enjoying a rare demand uptick thanks to tax cuts and lower interest rates. Their prospects look relatively strong in a market beaten black and blue by the West Asian conflict.

Stocks of Bluestar, Voltas, Havells, Symphony and Shakti Pumps rose between 4-15 percent in a market where the benchmark Nifty trimmed 1.2 percent as temperatures soared across North India and Spring gave way to an early summer.

The weatherman brought in cheer for brown goods makers as the March began with temperatures soaring 7 degrees above normal. This intense, early summer is the fieriest since 1945!

Add to this is the cut in GST taxes initiated by the government in August last year. This makes ACs, desert coolers more affordable, helping sales, Elara Capital said in a recent report on LG Electronics. Interest rates were also cut by the Reserve Bank of India to boost buying power.

``The recent GST cuts on room air conditioners, smart TVs of more than 32 inches and dishwashers from 28% to 18% and related personal income tax benefits announced in the Union budget last year should revive consumer demand that has been low across various products since the past few years,” analyst Harshit Kapadia, who covers capital goods and consumer electricals sectors at Elara, wrote in a note to clients.

A low base of calendar 2025 is also helping companies such as BlueStar and Voltas as an extended monsoon and a delayed summer last year had dimmed sales.

India’s room AC market was estimated at 32,000 crore rupees in 2024. This sector is likely to grow 17 percent CAGR till 2029 to 71,000 crore rupees annually as rising temperatures, structural under ownership, nuclear families, expanding incomes and lower interest rates fuel demand.

Kapadia is pencilling mid-teen growth rates for washing machines, refrigerators, large-sized TVs and microwaves as India urbanises rapidly and consumers live it up post COVID.

Kapadia targets 1,750 rupees on LG Electronics, the leader of India’s consumer durables market, thanks to rising localisation, surging capex and strong demand.