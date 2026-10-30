Sun Pharma shares gain even as Q2 profit slips 36% YoY; here's why

The stock was last seen trading 3.24 per cent higher at Rs 1,820.10. The gains could be attributed to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approving arthritis drug Ilumya, progress towards the acquisition of US-based Organon, and improvement in the company's other financial metrics.

Revenue from operations rose 11.88 per cent YoY to Rs 16,198.71 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 14,478.31 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sun Pharma's global innovative medicines sales stood at $356 million, registering growth of 6.9 per cent and accounting for 21.1 per cent of total sales.

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The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 4.8 per cent to Rs 4,743.9 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 29.3 per cent. Research and development (R&D) investment during the quarter was Rs 778.4 crore, or 4.8 per cent of sales.

USFDA approves Ilumya

In a separate regulatory filing, Sun Pharma said the USFDA approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

The approval is supported by Phase 3 INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 clinical studies, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Ilumya after two doses at 24 weeks in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, "Our performance during the quarter was driven by strong momentum in India, Emerging Markets and Rest of World. Among key developments, Ilumya is now approved in the US for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis. Unloxcyt's preferred NCCN recommendation reinforces its durable response and good tolerability in aCSCC. Beyond dermatology, we strengthened our cardiovascular portfolio through the licensing of lerodalcibep, a PCSK9 inhibitor, for markets outside the US and China. We have started pre-launch activities across the EU."

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Organon acquisition update

Sun Pharma said, "Integration planning for the Organon acquisition continues to progress across functions and workstreams, in line with plan. Regulatory approvals have now been secured in the majority of regions, with the remaining jurisdictions tracking on schedule."