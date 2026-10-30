Sun Pharma stock in focus after US FDA approves drug for psoriatic arthritis

Sun Pharma shares closed at Rs 1,762.95 on Thursday, up 0.28% from the previous close of Rs 1,758. The stock opened at Rs 1,755.60, touched a high of Rs 1,771.60 and a low of Rs 1,753.50 during the session.

The approval is supported by the Phase 3 INSPIRE-1 and INSPIRE-2 clinical studies, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of ILUMYA after two doses at 24 weeks in adults with active psoriatic arthritis. According to the company, safety data from the studies was consistent with the drug's established safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified.

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Rick Ascroft, North America CEO of Sun Pharma, said, "The FDA approval of ILUMYA for adults with active psoriatic arthritis marks another important milestone for the company and builds on the drug's established clinical experience in plaque psoriasis. As an IL-23 inhibitor administered exclusively by healthcare providers, ILUMYA offers another treatment option for adults who are unable to self-administer treatment or may benefit from regular in-office care."

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic disease related to the immune system that can cause swelling, pain and stiffness in joints and the areas where tendons and ligaments connect to bones. The condition can develop at any age and irrespective of the severity of psoriasis. The company estimates that approximately 2.4 million Americans live with psoriatic arthritis.

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The company noted that ILUMYA may increase the risk of infections and that patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis before starting treatment. The most common adverse reactions reported for psoriatic arthritis include upper respiratory tract infections and COVID-19.