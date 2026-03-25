Sun TV, RPSG Ventures shares rise up to 20% post sale of RCB at Rs 16,600 crore 

Shares of Sun TV and RPSG Ventures Ltd rose up to 20% on Wednesday after United Spirits announced the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for over Rs 16,600 crore. Sun TV stock surged 5% to Rs 649.40 in the current session against the previous close of Rs Rs 618.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 24,171 crore.

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Stock of RPSG Ventures too surged 20% to Rs 726.20 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (formerly CESC Ventures) firm rose to Rs 2373.78 crore.

According to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities, this deal removes key overhang, unlocks significant capital from a low-contribution asset and sharpens focus on core alcobev operations.

It sets a strong valuation benchmark for IPL franchises, implying potential upside for other listed franchise owners such as SUN TV (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and RPSG Ventures (Lucknow Super Giants).

Overall, this transaction is value accretive; improving capital allocation, return ratios and strategic clarity, the brokerage said adding that this reflects a sharp re-rating of IPL assets, with franchise value increasing 25 times since inception in 2008, supported by strong global investor interest from private equity and US sports owners.

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Maintaining a buy call on the United Spirits stock, Nuvama said it views the exit as strategically positive, as ownership of sports franchise offers limited synergy for a consumer liquor company.

"Brand visibility can be effectively maintained through sponsorship without capital lock-in. The move allows United Spirits to sharpen its focus on premiumisation, margin expansion and core category growth in the alcobev sector," added Nuvama.