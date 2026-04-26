Sunil Singhania picked up 6 new stocks in the March 2026 quarter; should you buy any?

Superstar fund manager Sunil Singhania, through various schemes of his Abakkus Asset Managers, has added at least half a dozen new stocks to his portfolio in the March 2026 quarter. Some of these stocks have made stock market debuts recently, while some others have seen sharp corrections in the last few months.

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According to the data from Trendlyne, Abakkus Mutual Fund picked up 7,74,840 equity shares, or 1.16 per cent stake in Avalon Technologies Ltd in the March 2026 quarter, valued at Rs 81 crore as of Friday. Its names appeared in the key shareholders list of the company for the first time.

Avalon Technologies stands out in India’s EMS space due to its rare combination of high-mix, low-to-mid volume flexibility, end-to-end vertical integration, and a dual-shore manufacturing presence in India and the US. It operates in the premium ‘high-mix, flexible-volume’ segment of EMS – where customer intimacy, engineering capability and lifecycle ownership matter more than scale alone, said B&K Securities.

B&K has a 'buy' rating on Avalon Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,328, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services also has the same rating on it with a target price of Rs 1,250.

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Between January-March 2026 period, Singhania also picked up 13,70,717 equity shares, or 1.03 per cent stake in Arvind Fashions Ltd, valued at Rs 61.7 crore as of Friday. He also picked up 15,50,841 equity shares, or 1.95 per cent stake, in Cyient DLM Ltd, amounting to Rs 58.16 crore. Both buys were made through Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund, marking fresh entry to these stocks.

Arvind Fashions is well positioned to deliver steady and profitable growth, supported by its sharper brand focus, ongoing premiumization, and structural shift towards a D2C-led distribution model. Revenue growth is expected to be driven by 7-8 per cent, along with incremental contribution from EBO and online expansion and adjacent categories, said Phillip Capital.

"We estimate revenue, Ebitda and profit CAGR of 12 per cent, 17 per cent and 116 per cent over FY25–FY28E. Valuing the business on an SOTP basis, we assign EV/Ebitda multiples of 8 times (Arrow), 5 times (Flying Machine), 10 times (USPA), and 18 times (PVH brands) on FY28E estimates. We initiate coverage with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 601," it adds.

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Cyient DLM posted a weak Q4 numbers in line to the expectations but gave some comfort over FY27E assumptions. Despite investments in developing a strong sales team, management guided for only a couple of bps rise in EBITDA margin, said JM Financial. "We raise our FY27–28E EPS estimates and value it at 25 times March 2028E EPS," it said with an 'add' rating and a target price of Rs 380.

Singhania's Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund also picked 12,98,704 equity shares, or 1.40 per cent stake, in Heritage Foods. The stake is valued at Rs 46.95 crore as of Friday. He also bought 27,13,240 equity shares, or 1.10 per cent stake in recently listed Aye Finance in February 2026, through Abakkus Four2eight Opportunities Fund. This stake is valued at Rs 36.63 crore.

Systematix Institutional Equities sees a positive impact of El-nino on Heritage Foods Ltd but has not rate the stock. ICICI Securities had a 'hold' rating on Heritage Foods with a target price of Rs 475.

Commenting on the charts of Aye Finance Ltd ,Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that it is showing a short-term trading setup with key support placed at Rs 131 and immediate resistance near Rs 141. The support zone indicates a level where buying interest may emerge, helping the stock hold lower levels.

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"On the upside, Rs 141 remains an important hurdle, and a decisive breakout above this mark could trigger fresh momentum towards Rs 143. Traders may watch price action closely near resistance for confirmation of strength. As long as the stock holds above Rs 131, the overall bias may remain positive. The expected short-term trading range is between Rs 131 and Rs 143," he said.

Singhania's Abakkus Growth Funds II also picked 5,00,000 equity shares, or 4.39 per cent stake, of Sejal Glass in March 2026 quarter. The stake is valued at Rs 38.41 crore on Friday. The stock is widely tracked. Mahesh M Ojha, AVP of Research at KC Securities sees targets of Rs 800-840 for the stocks. He suggested existing investors hold the counter for further upside.