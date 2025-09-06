Supreet Chemicals, Knack Packaging, Hy-Tech Engineers draft IPO papers with SEBI

Three companies, Supreet Chemicals Ltd, Knack Packaging Ltd, and Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd have filed their Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch initial public offerings (IPOs).

Supreet Chemicals

Gujarat-based Supreet Chemicals Ltd is a specialty chemical intermediates manufacturer with expertise in handling complex chemistries and multi-step unit operations. The company serves end-use industries such as textiles, pharma, performance chemicals, personal care, and agrochemicals, competing with listed players like Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries, Atul, Balaji Amines, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Neogen Chemicals, and Rossari Biotech.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 499 crore, with no offer for sale. Net proceeds will be used to set up a new manufacturing facility (Rs 310 crore), repay/prepay borrowings (Rs 65 crore), and for general corporate purposes.

For FY25, Supreet Chemicals reported a 103 per cent YoY rise in profit to Rs 51.9 crore, while revenue grew 51.2 per cent year-on-year.

Knack Packaging

Ahmedabad-based Knack Packaging Ltd is a leading packaging solutions provider, specializing in printed and laminated woven polypropylene (PLWPP) bags and PLWPP pinch bottom bags. It held about 10.1 per cent market share in India’s flexible bulk PLWPP bags market in FY25

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 475 crore and an offer for sale of up to 70 lakh equity shares. Proceeds will be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Borisana, Gujarat (Rs 435 crore), with the balance for general corporate purposes.

Its clientele includes domestic names such as Baba Agro Food, Drools Pet Food, Laxmi Protein Products, KRBL, and DCM Shriram, as well as international brands across 68 countries, including Cargill and Repi Soap and Detergent

Hy-Tech Engineers

Pune-based Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd designs, manufactures, and supplies hydraulic fittings used in sectors such as agriculture, construction, material handling, aerospace, railways, and defence

The company has over 10,000 SKUs and operates six manufacturing facilities across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Its international presence extends to the US, Belgium, Russia, Brazil, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 70 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.19 crore equity shares by promoters Hemant Tukaram Mondkar and Surekha Hemant Mondkar. Proceeds will be used for capex (Rs 31.98 crore), repayment/prepayment of borrowings (Rs 18 crore), and general corporate purposes.

